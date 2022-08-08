Punch and Judy returning to seaside this summer
- Credit: supplied by Daniel Hanton
Traditional Punch and Judy shows are returning to Gorleston this summer.
Daniel Hanton, from Bradwell, is setting up his stripy booth at Pier Gardens where he will stage two performances a day on consecutive Fridays.
Mr Hanton said he was excited to bring back all the colour and chaos of the shows, for some children the first live theatre they will see.
The shows are being staged on August 12 and 19 at 1pm and 3pm using the time-honoured "bottling" method of payment where people pay a suggested £1 donation.
"It's not about the money," he said. "I love Gorleston and had really great support when I brought Punch and Judy back in 2019.
"In these times when everyone is watching their pennies it is hard to find something for the children to do every day of the summer holidays. For £1 per person it is a cheap half hour of entertainment."
He said he was also keen to bring the art form to a new generation of children, in the year Mr Punch turned 360 and thanked Gorleston Pavilion Theatre and Great Yarmouth Borough Council for helping it to happen.