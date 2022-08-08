News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Punch and Judy returning to seaside this summer

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:11 AM August 8, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM August 8, 2022
Punch and Judy is coming back to Gorleston

Punch and Judy is coming back to Pier Gardens this summer. Last year a one-off show was well supported after the borough council paid Daniel Hanton to perform as part of a 'Welcome Back' programme of events after Covid. Picture: Rebecca Rice - Credit: supplied by Daniel Hanton

Traditional Punch and Judy shows are returning to Gorleston this summer.

Daniel Hanton, from Bradwell,  is setting up his stripy booth at Pier Gardens where he will stage two performances a day on consecutive Fridays.

Mr Hanton said he was excited to bring back all the colour and chaos of the shows, for some children the first live theatre they will see.

Punch and Judy is returning to Gorleston

'Professor' Daniel Hanton is returning to Gorleston this summer, bringing Punch and Judy to new audiences and offering affordable entertainment as families struggle to make ends meet. - Credit: supplied by Daniel Hanton

The shows are being staged on August 12 and 19 at 1pm and 3pm using the time-honoured "bottling" method of payment where people pay a suggested £1 donation.

"It's not about the money," he said. "I love Gorleston and had really great support when I brought Punch and Judy back in 2019.

"In these times when everyone is watching their pennies it is hard to find something for the children to do every day of the summer holidays.  For £1 per person it is a cheap half hour of entertainment."

He said he was also keen to bring the art form to a new generation of children, in the year Mr Punch turned 360 and thanked Gorleston Pavilion Theatre and Great Yarmouth Borough Council for helping it to happen.

