Yarmouth Hippodrome's star act wows judges on America's Got Talent

A jaw-dropping circus act that wowed the judges on the latest series of America's Got Talent can be found at Yarmouth's Hippodrome this summer.

The Rhythm Circus Company (RCC) Aruba is the star attraction at this year's Hippodrome's Summer Spectacular.

And now they are known around the world after making it through the audition stages on America's Got Talent, in an episode that aired on Tuesday, July 26.

The circus company from Aruba, a tiny island off Venezuela in South America, stunned judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara with their springboard acrobatic showcase.

Speaking after their performance, Cowell said: "I really enjoyed that and I thought it was really cool and I could actually tell how much that means to you.”

The acrobats filmed the audition just days before embarking on a 30-hour trip to Great Yarmouth for the summer season.

Hippodrome producer, Jack Jay, said: "'We are so proud of their amazing performance and it just shows the amazing world-class acts being brought together for our Hippodrome shows."

The RCC Aruba troupe will be performing as part of the Summer Spectacular daily until September 18.