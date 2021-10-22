Get on your bike for arts project

Published: 4:32 PM October 22, 2021

Rider Spoke is coming to Great Yarmouth and Sheringham - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich Festival

People in Great Yarmouth and Sheringham can take part in an unusual bike-based art project.

Rider Spoke is an art project by Blast Theory which mixes art, theatre and pedal power.

Guided by a smart phone attached to a bicycle, people search for a hiding place and record a short message there and then search for the hiding places of others.

A spokesman for the event said: "Rider Spoke invites audiences on a cycle in search of the perfect place to hide a secret. Guided by a narrator and a delicate score, riders explore the local area by bike for an hour."

It is running in Great Yarmouth until October 31 and will take place in Sheringham from November 5 to 14.

You may also want to watch:

Rider Spoke is part of wider arts project called Norfolk Wonder organised by the Norfolk and Norwich Arts Festival 2021, which includes three new walks in Great Yarmouth, Cromer and King's Lynn.

For further information and how to take part visit nnfestival.org.uk