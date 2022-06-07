News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Drop me out! Rylan announced for ladies night at Norfolk racecourse

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:41 AM June 7, 2022
Rylan Clark will perform a DJ set during Ladies Evening at Great Yarmouth Racecourse. 

This Morning presenter Rylan Clark will bring the evening fun to Great Yarmouth Racecourse when he performs a live DJ set.

He has been announced for the Ladies Evening event on Wednesday, July 13, and the entertainment comes after an afternoon of races, with the gates opening at 3.45pm.

Whether you win big or lose money, you will end the evening with a smile on your face as Rylan creates a party atmosphere. 

He has curated a setlist of floor-filling hits so you can dance the night away with your mates. 

While there is no strict dress code at Great Yarmouth Racecourse, people often dress to impress on Ladies Evening. 

Rylan shot to fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2012 and while his singing career failed to take off he has become one of the nation's most loved presenters, fronting shows including This Morning, Supermarket Sweep, and Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

Book tickets at greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk.

