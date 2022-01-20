Comedian and Strictly contestant Seann Walsh to headline stand-up event

Comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh is set to headline a stand-up event at The Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: GDCreatives

Comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh is set to headline a stand-up event in Gorleston.

The organisers behind “Stand Up” at The Ocean Room are returning in 2022 with four more shows.

The next event which will be held on Friday, March 11, will see Mr Walsh visit the seaside town.

He is best known appearing on Live at the Apollo, panel shows and sitcoms including Bad Move with Jack Dee.

More recently he became headline news after his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 with professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Gavin Dean, who organises the nights with Paul Dunn for The Ocean Room, said: “We had our first gig at the venue last year with Gary Delaney headlining and we had a great response so we decided it made perfect sense to come back.”

Mr Walsh will be joined by MC Justin Panks and Darren Walsh.

One more act is set to be confirmed.

Tickets are available via the Ocean Room website.