EastEnders star Shaun Williamson bringing 'Barrioke' night to Norfolk

Published: 3:06 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM June 21, 2021

EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans, is bringing his 'Barrioke' act to Norfolk. - Credit: PA

EastEnders star Shaun Williamson is bringing his popular 'Barrioke' act to the Norfolk coast.

The actor and singer is best known for playing Barry Evans in the hit soap from 1994 until 2004, when he met a grisly end after Janine Butcher pushed him over a cliff.

But he will be staying well away from cliff edges when he brings 'Barrioke' to the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 30.

He will perform as part of the venue's Boogie Nights event, which was rescheduled from July 9 due to the extension of coronavirus restrictions.

He will come on stage with his interactive music set at around 10pm and the evening will then carry on with resident DJ Paul Allen playing music from the eighties and nineties.

The actor also recently caused a social media frenzy when he performed a series of songs for football fans at the Boxpark in Croydon ahead of England's match against Croatia in the Euros.

Tickets start at £5 and there are also VIP packages available at oceanroom.co.uk