News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

EastEnders star Shaun Williamson bringing 'Barrioke' night to Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:06 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 3:20 PM June 21, 2021
EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans, is bringing his 'Barrioke' act to Norfolk.

EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans, is bringing his 'Barrioke' act to Norfolk. - Credit: PA

EastEnders star Shaun Williamson is bringing his popular 'Barrioke' act to the Norfolk coast.

The actor and singer is best known for playing Barry Evans in the hit soap from 1994 until 2004, when he met a grisly end after Janine Butcher pushed him over a cliff.

But he will be staying well away from cliff edges when he brings 'Barrioke' to the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 30.

He will perform as part of the venue's Boogie Nights event, which was rescheduled from July 9 due to the extension of coronavirus restrictions.

He will come on stage with his interactive music set at around 10pm and the evening will then carry on with resident DJ Paul Allen playing music from the eighties and nineties. 

The actor also recently caused a social media frenzy when he performed a series of songs for football fans at the Boxpark in Croydon ahead of England's match against Croatia in the Euros. 

Tickets start at £5 and there are also VIP packages available at oceanroom.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 How is work going at three of Great Yarmouth's big projects?
  2. 2 Second man arrested in Gorleston murder investigation
  3. 3 'You'll be in wheelchair' - Woman, 60, defies consultants to climb mountains
  1. 4 Popular coastal guest house sells at auction
  2. 5 Pub has to close indefinitely as town cleans up after floods
  3. 6 Former town centre pub set to become flats
  4. 7 Former care home sells at auction for £400,000
  5. 8 'Fantastic to have people back' - Tea room reopens on Broads
  6. 9 A47 driver stopped in smashed up Vauxhall and failed drug test
  7. 10 McDonald's hiring in Norfolk and plans new restaurants
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning

The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Linda Hood, right, with her late husband Alan Hood.

Police arrest man in Gorleston murder probe

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Updated

Further tributes paid to 'larger than life' Gorleston murder victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The M&S store in King Street Great Yarmouth was a big draw for shoppers Picture: James Bass

Opening date confirmed for new Sports Direct in town's former M&S

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus