2022 opening dates and times revealed for free beach Splashpad

The Splashpad on Gorleston beach is reopening for 2022 in May. - Credit: © James Bass 2018

The Splashpad on Gorleston beach is set to make waves once again this summer and there is not long to wait until it reopens for 2022.

Both locals and visitors will be able to cool down at the free to use wet play attraction on weekends from Saturday, May 7 until Sunday, September 25.

During peak times, from May 28 to June 5 and July 23 to September 11, it will open seven days a week.

The splashpad has fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water and is set within an ocean-themed play environment featuring a sail boat, fish, seaweed, starfish, and a crab.

There are also colourful LED lights, plus benches for parents.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: “Gorleston is a family resort, and we are pleased to be able to open the splashpad for children and young people to enjoy during the summer months."