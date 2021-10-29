Great Yarmouth venue to host first ever drag event

Published: 7:36 AM October 29, 2021

Anna Action (left) and Bishy Barnabee (right) are renowned for delivering drag events and are set to host. - Credit: Jays UK

A renowned Great Yarmouth venue is to host its first ever drag event tonight.

The Empire in Great Yarmouth, which has recently relaunched as a live event venue, will welcome Norfolk drag show producers On The Huh as they perform a Halloween themed drag show called The Cats Meow.

The evening will be hosted by Norfolk drag couple Bishy Barnabee and Anna Action, with the duo known for events across the county.

The Empire, Great Yarmouth, is set to play host to its first ever drag event. - Credit: Jays UK

Bishy Barnabee, real name Brandon Chaskin, grew up in Gorleston and is excited to bring this type of event to Great Yarmouth.

The drag queen said: “We're so excited to be performing in the town and giving lots of people a taste of what drag can be.

"We are hoping this will be a regular event going forwards.”

Along with the main hosts of the show there will also be other local drag favourites such as Will Power, Knuckle Sandwich, Dolores DT and Zoe Promiscuous.

The event will take place tonight (Friday, October 29) from 7pm at The Empire.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased on the night or booked online here.