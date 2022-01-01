More than 17,000 people watch Hippodrome's free New Year show in 12 hours
- Credit: Hippodrome Circus
Thousands of people have watched the Hippodrome Circus' Christmas Spectacular since a free recorded version went live on YouTube on New Year's Eve.
The Great Yarmouth venue is run by the Jay family which wanted to give something back to their supporters.
They decided to provide the stream again in 2021 after the success of the filmed Christmas Spectacular last year, which has since been viewed by more than 200,000 people.
In 2020, the New Year's Eve performance, along with 30 others, had to be cancelled as Norfolk moved into Tier 4 Covid restrictions from Boxing Day.
This year there have been no cancellations and both New Year's Eve shows were sold out.
Jack Jay, producer and ringmaster, said: 'This was such a special event last year and so many people got to enjoy the show who wouldn't otherwise.
"Despite not being in lockdown this year, we know there are still so many people who are unable to come along."
Watch on the 'Hippodrome Circus Official' YouTube channel.
Most Read
- 1 Hippodrome to livestream sold out New Year's Eve show for free
- 2 No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
- 3 'I thought it was a hoax' - Restaurateur who fed homeless and vulnerable on BEM joy
- 4 How busy are the pubs in Great Yarmouth for New Year's Eve?
- 5 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
- 6 'I was mortified'- Pleasure Beach ordeal leads Hayley to lose 11 stone
- 7 Farmers' hospital convoy tribute to tyre fitter Diddy
- 8 The Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards winners revealed
- 9 Counselling service scrapped at hospital
- 10 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight