Enormous Hollywood-style town sign lit up in Great Yarmouth

The new town sign is on Marine Parade at Pleasure Beach Gardens - Credit: Great Yarmouth Council

A sparkling new landmark was lit for the first time on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile to mark the start of two new festivals.

The Hollywood-style new sign, is 27m long and 8m high - making it about half the size of the real thing in Los Angeles - and spells out the town's name.

Great Yarmouth's mayor, Adrian Thompson, switched on the sign on Wednesday night, March 23.

The installation coincides with the launch of the Paint The Town, an art and creativity festival, and Flavours, a food festival.

The low-energy LED sign will be at the Pleasure Beach Gardens in Marine Parade. It is hoped to become a magnet for people wanting to take 'selfie' photographs.

The Mayor, Cllr Adrian Thompson, and Cllr Carl Smith at the switch on of the Great Yarmouth lights - Credit: Great Yarmouth Council

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "Our sparkling new seafront sign and these two great new festivals are fun additions to the borough that will help residents and visitors alike see the area in a new light."

The seafront sign is part of See Great Yarmouth In A Different Light project, supported by the government's Town Fund.

Other parts of the project include decorative new lighting in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and Hemsby.