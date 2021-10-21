Fire on the water bursts into life on Yarmouth seafront
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A spectacular fire and light show sprang into life on Great Yarmouth seafront tonight.
The seafront Venetian Waterways are playing host to Fire on the Water every night until Saturday, November 6.
Tonight the event was officially opened by Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson, with 2,100 tickets sold for its first night.
Produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Fire on the Water offers an immersive experience with light installations, water projections and fire shows.
There were gasps as flames shot into the air from organs and a strange clockwork device.
The experience will take the audience on a 60-minute (or optional 30 minute) trail, which will also feature dance and acrobatic performances.
It is expected that 30,000 people will enjoy the temporary attraction.
For more information and to book tickets visit outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water.
There will be a relaxed night on Wednesday, November 3 to accommodate young people and adults with autism and other sensory sensitives.
For more details contact Jacob@outtherearts.org.uk
See our website tomorrow for a special report on the attraction.