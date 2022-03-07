News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk museum named among most unusual in the UK

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:27 AM March 7, 2022
The Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus building in Great Yarmouth.

A Norfolk museum has been named among the most unusual in the UK. 

If you love the weird and the wonderful and you’re seeking a day out with a difference, Holiday Cottages has recommended 10 museums filled with eccentric collections

Included was Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus' backstage museum, which has more than a 100 years of memorabilia.

One of the framed posters on the wall at Cafe 1903 at Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, this one from 1974.

The company wrote: “The UK’s only surviving purpose-built circus building, the Hippodrome Circus Museum celebrates this artform which has entertained generation after generation.  

“Here you’ll find unique circus props, costumes and posters, and you can also catch circus shows here year-round.” 

A Chinese dragon from the Chinese State Circus' summer season in the 1980s, on show at Cafe 1903 at Great Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus.

Other museums which made the list span a variety of interests. 

It includes the Derwent Pencil Museum, the museum of Witchcraft in Cornwall and the smallest house in Great Britain in Conwy. 

Shannon Keary, PR and communications manager at Holiday Cottages, said: “With many of us planning to continue staycationing in 2022, there’s no shortage of great places to visit on your holidays. 

“It’s so great to have these unique museums right here in the UK, which not only offer a memorable day out, but an educational one too.” 

One of the historical pieces from the Hippodrome's Backstage Museum, the ringmaster Yasmin Smart's c

