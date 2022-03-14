From Gallifrey to Great Yarmouth - Doctor Who star to materialise at resort

Doctor Who star Colin Baker is setting co-ordinates for Great Yarmouth - Credit: BBC/PA Wire

A time travelling sci-fi legend will be materialising in Great Yarmouth during the summer.

Doctor Who actor Colin Baker will be heading to the resort in a Tardis to take part in Great Yarmouth Comic Con in June.

He played the sixth incarnation of the Time Lord from Gallifrey and was known for his garish costume after replacing Peter Davison.

Mr Baker will be appearing at the convention with Nicola Bryant, who played his American companion Peri.

Former Doctor Who, Colin Baker, meets up with arch enemies, two of the Daleks at the Norwich Sci Fi and Fantasy Fair at the Hollywood Cinema. - Credit: Archant

Between 1984 and 1986 the pair battled Daleks and their mad genius creator Davros, cybermen, Sontarans and The Rani, an evil Time Lord.

In her final story Peri ended up married to a war lord played by Brian Blessed.

Doctor Who actor Nicola Bryant (left) in a play in Colchester. She is heading to Great Yarmouth Comic Con in June - Credit: Lucy Taylor

They will be stepping out of the Tardis on June 4 and 5 at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

It is the third Great Yarmouth Comic Con, which is organised by couple Philip and Karen Welsby.

Mr Welsby said: "Having Colin Baker here as a Doctor is a great coup and having Nicola here as well with him makes it extra special as well."

Mr Baker's era as the Doctor saw the show placed on an 18-month hiatus by the BBC, leading to fans voicing their anger. He was replaced by Sylvester McCoy.

The two-day convention also features national treasure Christopher Biggins, famous for his roles in Porridge, I Claudius and the Rocky Horror Picture Show and being a pantomime stalwart.

Also appearing at Great Yarmouth Comic Con is Andrew Lee-Potts, best known for his role Connor Temple on ITV’s British science fiction programme Primeval.

The convention will also feature a Jurassic Zone which will be home to several extinct species including a tyrannosaurus rex and an indoraptor.

There will also be props galore from fan favourite movies and television programmes, cosplayers and WAW wrestling.

Mr Welsby added: "Great Yarmouth Comic Con is a fantastic event for all the family.

"Whether you come dressed as your favourite character or as yourself, you will enjoy the unique atmosphere that a comic con provides."

For more information on Great Yarmouth Comic Con, including ticket prices, visit its website at gycomiccon.co.uk