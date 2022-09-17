Top Elvis acts to perform at town pier as part of UK tour
- Credit: Elite Concerts
Elvis fans on the east Norfolk coast are in for a real treat when a top tribute show to the singing legend comes to Great Yarmouth next month.
The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour is coming to Britannia Pier on Saturday, October 15.
The Britannia Pier is one of only eight dates in the UK the show is being performed at.
The show will feature three top Elvis tribute acts from Britain and America who will perform a wide range of his hits with an orchestra and band.
It stars three winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest including the winner of BBC One’s The World’s Greatest Elvis – American Shawn Klush.
The other Elvis acts are fellow American Dean Z and Ben Thompson, from Britain.
Dean Z will bring the 1968 Comeback Special to life on stage at the Britannia Pier.
Ben Thompson will be performing the exciting early years of Elvis in the show.
Shawn first exploded onto the UK scene when six million viewers tuned in to see him crowned The World's Greatest Elvis live on BBC One.
Soon after, he was crowned the first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion in Memphis, Tennessee.
Looking forward to the Great Yarmouth show Shawn said: "You have no idea how excited I am to be headed back for a UK tour this October.
"Just a month ago Dean and I were at Graceland.
"We did some special performances celebrating the life of Elvis Presley on his 45th anniversary. We were both talking about the wonderful fans in the UK.
"We are going to give the audience something very special. We feel people are going to remember these shows for a long time."
Dean Z said: "I always look forward to performing in the UK for the Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour.
"The UK Elvis fans are amazing, with so much passion for his incredible music."
Ben said: "I’m so excited to be touring the country I call home with the amazing Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour.
"After the amazing success of the Elvis movie we are ready to welcome a whole new generation of Elvis fans and I can’t wait to bring this show to life and keep the legacy of the greatest entertainer alive."
Tickets for the show range from £28.50 to £41.
You can book by visiting www.britannia-pier.co.uk