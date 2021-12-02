Father Christmas' village tour

Father Christmas will be making his rounds of Norfolk villages before he returns to Lapland to finish his annual duty.

Santa Claus, with a little help from Hemsby Lifeboat, will be making his way through Hemsby, Stalham, Acle, Brundall, Filby and Scratby over the next two weeks to spread some festive cheer.

Santa will be visiting every place from 5pm until 8.30pm and his tour dates are as follows: -

Stalham - Thursday December 2

Scratby - Sunday December 5

Filby - Wednesday December 8

Acle - Friday December 10

Brundall - Wednesday December 15

Hemsby - Friday December 17

Hemsby - Saturday December 18

Hemsby Lifeboat will also be hosting their Christmas Fair On December 11 and 12 from 10am until 4pm.

At the event, there will be 30 market stalls including a bar, barbecue, face-painting, and a Santa's Grotto for children of all ages.

The event will also have real reindeer, a DJ, singer and dancers.

On December 12, Hemsby Lifeboat's new vessel will be officially named from 2pm.

For more information, visit Hemsby Lifeboat's Facebook page.