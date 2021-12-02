News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Father Christmas' village tour

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:16 AM December 2, 2021
Father Christmas on board a lifeboat.

Father Christmas ditched his reindeer for a sturdier vessel. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

Father Christmas will be making his rounds of Norfolk villages before he returns to Lapland to finish his annual duty.

Santa Claus, with a little help from Hemsby Lifeboat, will be making his way through Hemsby, Stalham, Acle, Brundall, Filby and Scratby over the next two weeks to spread some festive cheer.

Santa will be visiting every place from 5pm until 8.30pm and his tour dates are as follows: -

  • Stalham - Thursday December 2 
  • Scratby - Sunday December 5
  • Filby - Wednesday December 8 
  • Acle - Friday December 10
  • Brundall - Wednesday December 15
  • Hemsby - Friday December 17
  • Hemsby - Saturday December 18

Hemsby Lifeboat will also be hosting their Christmas Fair On December 11 and 12 from 10am until 4pm.

At the event, there will be 30 market stalls including a bar, barbecue, face-painting, and a Santa's Grotto for children of all ages.

The event will also have real reindeer, a DJ, singer and dancers.

On December 12, Hemsby Lifeboat's new vessel will be officially named from 2pm.

For more information, visit Hemsby Lifeboat's Facebook page.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith
  2. 2 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
  3. 3 Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash
  1. 4 Banned drink diver led Great Yarmouth police on chase
  2. 5 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  3. 6 Group to tackle impact of fairs and events in Yarmouth
  4. 7 'It's caused chaos' - Vaccine centre boss reacts after locks glued
  5. 8 What do Yarmouth people think of the booster?
  6. 9 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
  7. 10 Gorleston murder accused refuses to leave cell for court hearing
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture

Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bid for superbike warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue attending a fire on Mill Road in Burgh Castle. Picture: Danielle

Updated

Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Wendy Takman, Carl Smith, Widow Twankey and Wishy-washy.

Council promise Christmas isn't cancelled after Gorleston event called off

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon