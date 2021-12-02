Father Christmas' village tour
- Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat
Father Christmas will be making his rounds of Norfolk villages before he returns to Lapland to finish his annual duty.
Santa Claus, with a little help from Hemsby Lifeboat, will be making his way through Hemsby, Stalham, Acle, Brundall, Filby and Scratby over the next two weeks to spread some festive cheer.
Santa will be visiting every place from 5pm until 8.30pm and his tour dates are as follows: -
- Stalham - Thursday December 2
- Scratby - Sunday December 5
- Filby - Wednesday December 8
- Acle - Friday December 10
- Brundall - Wednesday December 15
- Hemsby - Friday December 17
- Hemsby - Saturday December 18
Hemsby Lifeboat will also be hosting their Christmas Fair On December 11 and 12 from 10am until 4pm.
At the event, there will be 30 market stalls including a bar, barbecue, face-painting, and a Santa's Grotto for children of all ages.
The event will also have real reindeer, a DJ, singer and dancers.
On December 12, Hemsby Lifeboat's new vessel will be officially named from 2pm.
For more information, visit Hemsby Lifeboat's Facebook page.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to Yarmouth Town legend Keith
- 2 Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks
- 3 Tributes paid to much-loved family man who died in A143 crash
- 4 Banned drink diver led Great Yarmouth police on chase
- 5 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 6 Group to tackle impact of fairs and events in Yarmouth
- 7 'It's caused chaos' - Vaccine centre boss reacts after locks glued
- 8 What do Yarmouth people think of the booster?
- 9 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
- 10 Gorleston murder accused refuses to leave cell for court hearing