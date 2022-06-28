Broads village set to stun visitors with floral displays

Filby is know for its floral wonders - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

A Norfolk Broads village is set to stun visitors and motorists travelling through it with its wondrous floral displays once more.

For the last two years Filby has been unable to fully show off its residents' gardening talents.

But now the village, which nestles on the A1064 near Great Yarmouth, is ready to impress people once more with its displays thanks to the Filby in Bloom group.

On the weekend of July 16 and 17 the village's open gardens event will be held for the first time in three years.

As well as enjoying people's gardens, visitors will enjoy two miles of hanging baskets, display beds and planters.

They will have a purple element to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Chairman of Filby in Bloom, Adrian Thompson, said: "The dedicated Filby in Bloom team have worked their socks off, despite the pandemic, to produce another breathtaking display to welcome all to enjoy the extraordinary sights in the village."

Over the open gardens weekend refreshments will be on sale at the village hall along with plants and gifts together with a route map and a fun quiz.