Fire breathing dragon and new beer tent revealed for Fire on the Water

Out There Arts have issued a map giving a sneak preview of what visitors to their Fire on the Water beach edition event can expect during October half term 2022. - Credit: Out There Arts

Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival was the big hit of last year thrilling close to 40,000 with its walkabout display of pyrotechnic puppetry and fire sculptures.

This year organisers of its beach edition say it is already heading for another sell-out success, likely to lure thousands to the coast.

Youngsters enjoy Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival staged at the Venetian Waterways in 2021 and moving to Central Beach in 2022 organisers have confirmed. - Credit: Peter J Morgan

And given the squeeze on finances they say it is even better value for money with free parking and pay-what-you-can tickets starting at £3, as well as a host of new additions.

Fire on the Water is being staged on Yarmouth's Central Beach from October 22, 6pm to 10pm.

This year audiences will be able to wander freely, rather than follow a set path as they did at the Venetian Waterways.

Fire on the Water as seen by drone at Great Yarmouth's Waterways in 2021. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

There will also be areas to relax, live performances, making workshops and a new beer tent called Embar.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts the charity behind the festival, said: “Fire on the Water offers incredible value – obviously that’s really important to everyone right now - it’s important for people to fully understand just how good value this is and make the most of it.

Great Yarmouth's much applauded Fire on the Water Festival is moving to a new location for 2022 organisers have revealed. - Credit: David Street

“We are selling tickets on a ‘pay what you can’ basis with different pricing levels that people can choose from based on their ability to pay.

"This starts from £3 and includes free parking that would normally cost £8, even without a totally amazing event to go with it.

"The full costs of producing the event are getting on for £150,000 and this year we have much, much less subsidy supporting the event and so ticket sales are essential to the charity breaking even and being able to do the event again next year and hopefully on an annual basis.”

High winds have forced the cancellation of Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival tonight, October 31, 2021. - Credit: David Henry Thomas

On October 26 from 7pm to 8pm there will also be a relaxed hour for those sensitive to noise and light, bookable by phone or email.

An accessible route for pushchairs, and wheelchairs and mobility scooters will be available.

Free parking for ticket holders is available at Euston Road, Anchor Gardens, South Jetty, North Jetty, and St Nicholas North Drive.

The Marina Centre car park is not included and will not be free.

Book online via outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water, call on01493 745458 or email Hello@outtherearts.org.uk