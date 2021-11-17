News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

High school's grand Christmas market plans

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:23 PM November 17, 2021
A previous Christmas market at the school

A previous Christmas market at the school - Credit: Flegg High Ormiston Academy

Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, is opening its doors to the community for its two-day Christmas Market.

The event is on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 10am to 4pm in the sports hall.

The event will have stalls selling festive gifts including textiles, woodwork, resin gifts, paintings, upcycled items, fudge, preserves and pickles, hampers, beauty products and jewellery.

Staff and students will be manning the many fundraising games and activities including a huge raffle, three different tombolas, hook a bauble, a Flegg pig race, lolly search and free craft activities for all ages. 

There will be a host of live performances by local adult and child dance groups, singing groups, choirs and bands.
 
The school hall will be transformed into a cinema which will have free entry and be showing Elf on the Saturday and The Polar Express on the Sunday at 12.30pm. 

The films were selected by students to be shown to the community.
Popcorn and refreshments will be available to purchase.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
  2. 2 'A weight off my shoulders' - Man's joy as driving licence finally arrives
  3. 3 Police patrol Yarmouth areas where people feel less safe
  1. 4 Yarmouth Banksy removed from Merrivale will not return
  2. 5 Tourism champion who put £600m into Great Yarmouth over 26 years retires
  3. 6 Warning - shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot
  4. 7 Norfolk teen has Michael McIntyre in stitches with knitted doll
  5. 8 Yarmouth school carries out daily Covid 'fogging'
  6. 9 Memories of Palmers Department Store in Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 New bid for holiday cottages at landmark seaside hotel
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Russell Alexander

Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jason Couchman

'My life is in limbo' - Man's frustration at DVLA test wait

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Anti-vax protesters outside Market Gates.

Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Hall Quay with the Town Hall and Star Hotel in 1960

Nostalgia | Gallery

Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon