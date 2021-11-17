High school's grand Christmas market plans

Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, near Great Yarmouth, is opening its doors to the community for its two-day Christmas Market.

The event is on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 10am to 4pm in the sports hall.

The event will have stalls selling festive gifts including textiles, woodwork, resin gifts, paintings, upcycled items, fudge, preserves and pickles, hampers, beauty products and jewellery.

Staff and students will be manning the many fundraising games and activities including a huge raffle, three different tombolas, hook a bauble, a Flegg pig race, lolly search and free craft activities for all ages.

There will be a host of live performances by local adult and child dance groups, singing groups, choirs and bands.



The school hall will be transformed into a cinema which will have free entry and be showing Elf on the Saturday and The Polar Express on the Sunday at 12.30pm.

The films were selected by students to be shown to the community.

Popcorn and refreshments will be available to purchase.

