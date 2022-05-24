News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
5 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:44 AM May 24, 2022
Sweet and sour king prawn dish at Chinese restaurant

Here are some of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Great Yarmouth

Chinese cuisine is full of exciting flavours and there is a huge range of regional specialties to try.

Ordering a Chinese takeaway has become one of the nation's favourite choices in recent years and Great Yarmouth has plenty to try.

Here are five of the best Chinese restaurants in the town which offer delivery.

Mandarin House in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth has a wide menu available for home delivery

Mandarin House in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth has a wide menu available for home delivery

1. Mandarin House Restaurant

Where: 78 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2AJ

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 1pm - 3pm and 4.30pm - 11pm

Mandarin House Restaurant is situated along the busy Regent Road and is a short distance from the beach.

It serves classic dishes like sweet and sour chicken balls and chow mein and also has a selection of vegetarian mains.

2. China Diner

Where: 4 Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1HX

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 2.30am, Sunday 5pm - 10.30pm

China Diner can be found near the River Yare but offers delivery around the town.

As well as Chinese dishes, the restaurant also serves Thai dishes like tom yum soup and green curry. 

Wing Li in King Street, Great Yarmouth, offers classic Chinese dishes for takeaway or home delivery

Wing Li in King Street, Great Yarmouth, offers classic Chinese dishes for takeaway or home delivery

3. Wing Li Chinese

Where: 30 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2NZ

Opening times: Wednesday to Monday between 5pm and 11pm

Wing Li Chinese specialises in Cantonese and Peking dishes and has a large menu available.

It also offers a number of set meals for when you can't make up your mind.

4. Beijing

Where: 159 Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1BY

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm - 10pm

Beijing, also known as Tasty China, offers home delivery and orders can be made using the restaurant's app.

The menu covers everything from kung pao chicken to beef in yellow bean sauce.

Happy View in Dene Side, Great Yarmouth, offers Chinese food for home delivery and takeaway

Happy View in Dene Side, Great Yarmouth, offers Chinese food for home delivery and takeaway

5. Happy View

Where: 54 Dene Side, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HL

Opening times: Wednesday to Monday 5pm - 10pm

Situated in the town centre, Happy View offers an extensive menu with dishes such as chop suey and sweet and sour chicken.

The chef's specials include a number of Cantonese dishes, which are available for home delivery or collection.

