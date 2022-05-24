5 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Great Yarmouth
Chinese cuisine is full of exciting flavours and there is a huge range of regional specialties to try.
Ordering a Chinese takeaway has become one of the nation's favourite choices in recent years and Great Yarmouth has plenty to try.
Here are five of the best Chinese restaurants in the town which offer delivery.
1. Mandarin House Restaurant
Where: 78 Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2AJ
Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 1pm - 3pm and 4.30pm - 11pm
Mandarin House Restaurant is situated along the busy Regent Road and is a short distance from the beach.
It serves classic dishes like sweet and sour chicken balls and chow mein and also has a selection of vegetarian mains.
2. China Diner
Where: 4 Hall Quay, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1HX
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 12pm - 2.30am, Sunday 5pm - 10.30pm
China Diner can be found near the River Yare but offers delivery around the town.
As well as Chinese dishes, the restaurant also serves Thai dishes like tom yum soup and green curry.
3. Wing Li Chinese
Where: 30 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2NZ
Opening times: Wednesday to Monday between 5pm and 11pm
Wing Li Chinese specialises in Cantonese and Peking dishes and has a large menu available.
It also offers a number of set meals for when you can't make up your mind.
4. Beijing
Where: 159 Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1BY
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday 5pm - 10pm
Beijing, also known as Tasty China, offers home delivery and orders can be made using the restaurant's app.
The menu covers everything from kung pao chicken to beef in yellow bean sauce.
5. Happy View
Where: 54 Dene Side, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HL
Opening times: Wednesday to Monday 5pm - 10pm
Situated in the town centre, Happy View offers an extensive menu with dishes such as chop suey and sweet and sour chicken.
The chef's specials include a number of Cantonese dishes, which are available for home delivery or collection.