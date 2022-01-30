News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Five places to get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:47 PM January 30, 2022
A large breakfast at Butterfly Cafe in Norwich

Here is a list of some of the spots you can get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. - Credit: Archant

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so how about a tasty full English without the cooking or washing up? 

Here are five places you can get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth.

1. Café Ocean

Where: 54 Marine Parade Hotel Ocean, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ

When: All day

Price: £7.95

Cafe Ocean on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth

Cafe Ocean on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

The Café Ocean serves up a very recommended full English with the café itself having a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

The full English comes with a butchers sausage, two rashers of smoked bacon, a fried egg, mushrooms, tomato, beans, hash browns, and toast.

Vegetarian and gluten-free are also available.

Other breakfasts on offer include American pancakes, eggs benedict, and bacon sandwiches.

2. The Beach Hut

Where: Kiosk 4 Esplanade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ

When: 10am until 12pm

Price: £6.50

The Beach Hut on the esplanade in Great Yarmouth

The Beach Hut on the esplanade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A full English at The Beach Hut will get you bacon, a sausage patty, egg, mushrooms, beans. hash browns, tomatoes, and a ciabatta roll.

For vegetarians, they serve up an option with halloumi and avocado.

The spot also offers a breakfast burger with bacon, egg, and sausage.

One review on TripAdvisor called it the spot for an "excellent beach side breakfast".

3. Merrivale Tea Rooms

Where: Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3JG

When: All day

Price: £7.95

Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.August 2013.Picture: James Bass

The Merrivale Tea Rooms is located within the Merrivale Model Village. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

The all day full English at Merrivale Tea Rooms is available in vegetarian, dairy free, and Slimming World options as well as the classic meaty version.

One review said: "Everything was freshly cooked with two rashers, two sausages, fried egg, baked beans, mushrooms & grilled tomato.

"Also included was toast and either tea or coffee. My only comment would be I didn't have any room left for cake."

4. Storm House Café

Where: 6 Quay Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR29 4HS.

When: All day

Price: £4.99

The Storm House Café in Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth

The Storm House Café in Gorleston-on-Sea. - Credit: Google

A standard breakfast at the Storm House Café will provide you with a hearty meal of a sausage, 2 rashers of bacon, a hash brown, an egg, beans, mushroom and tomatoes.

For those feeling a little bit more peckish, the large breakfast for £6.50 comes with an two more sausages, an extra hash brown, and another egg.

The café also offers a do-it-yourself version where you can choose six items from a list of choices. This costs £4.50.

5. Christopher's

Where: 68 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2DQ.

When: 9am until 11.30am

Price: £6.95

Christopher's, when it was still The Dining Room, in Great Yarmouth.

Christopher's, when it was still The Dining Room, in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

Formerly known as The Dining Room, Christopher's has a wide range of breakfasts with 9 dishes on offer.

The Start of the Day breakfast, priced at £6.95, consists of 2 Cumberland sausages, 2 rashers of bacon, an egg, mushrooms, grilled tomato, baked beans and toast.

A variety of other options include a vegan breakfast, a small version of the breakfast, and the eggs Christopher which is smashed avocado, bacon, poached eggs, and mushrooms on a toasted muffin.

