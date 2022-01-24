Customers travelling across Norfolk to try pub's 'afternoon sea'
- Credit: Jodie Lovett
A pub is making waves with its twist on afternoon tea, which is packed with local seafood.
The Lovett family took on The King's Head in Belton last May and turned its pool room into Valerie's Tea Room - named after their mother and grandmother who passed away.
It has proved popular with its tasty sandwiches, scones and cakes.
Also available seven days a week is 'afternoon sea' for two people and it includes a glass of prosecco each and lots of local seafood, including a whole lobster, prawns and mussels.
Jodie Lovett said: "It has been going really well and people have been travelling from as far as Thetford and Diss."
Jodie's father Rob Lovett previously owned a chippy at Great Yarmouth Market, but since the pandemic he has run it as a mobile business.
It is now stationed outside The King's Head and over the winter months it is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 2 Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK
- 3 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 4 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
- 5 New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21
- 6 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
- 7 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
- 8 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
- 9 Lidl submits bid to demolish college for new store
- 10 Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub
The family also has a seafood van outside, which will be open at weekends from Easter.
The tea costs £60 for two - call 01493 718868 to book at least 24 hours in advance.