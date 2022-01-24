News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Customers travelling across Norfolk to try pub's 'afternoon sea'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:21 PM January 24, 2022
The King's Head pub in Belton, near Gorleston, offers afternoon sea. 

The King's Head pub in Belton, near Gorleston, offers afternoon sea. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

A pub is making waves with its twist on afternoon tea, which is packed with local seafood. 

The Lovett family took on The King's Head in Belton last May and turned its pool room into Valerie's Tea Room - named after their mother and grandmother who passed away.

It has proved popular with its tasty sandwiches, scones and cakes.

Afternoon sea from The King's Head in Belton. 

Afternoon sea from The King's Head in Belton. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

Also available seven days a week is 'afternoon sea' for two people and it includes a glass of prosecco each and lots of local seafood, including a whole lobster, prawns and mussels.

Jodie Lovett said: "It has been going really well and people have been travelling from as far as Thetford and Diss."

There is also a fish and chip catering van outside the King's Head Belton.

There is also a fish and chip catering van outside the King's Head Belton. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

Jodie's father Rob Lovett previously owned a chippy at Great Yarmouth Market, but since the pandemic he has run it as a mobile business.

It is now stationed outside The King's Head and over the winter months it is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

The seafood van will be back at The King's Head Belton at Easter. 

The seafood van will be back at The King's Head Belton at Easter. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  2. 2 Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK
  3. 3 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
  1. 4 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  2. 5 New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21
  3. 6 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  4. 7 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
  5. 8 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
  6. 9 Lidl submits bid to demolish college for new store
  7. 10 Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub

The family also has a seafood van outside, which will be open at weekends from Easter.

The tea costs £60 for two - call 01493 718868 to book at least 24 hours in advance. 


Food and Drink
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for thier "ouse of Fun" music vodeo.

Nostalgia | Gallery

House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The North Drive property.

Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston.

Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth CCTV appeal

Norfolk Live News

CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon