Customers travelling across Norfolk to try pub's 'afternoon sea'

The King's Head pub in Belton, near Gorleston, offers afternoon sea. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

A pub is making waves with its twist on afternoon tea, which is packed with local seafood.

The Lovett family took on The King's Head in Belton last May and turned its pool room into Valerie's Tea Room - named after their mother and grandmother who passed away.

It has proved popular with its tasty sandwiches, scones and cakes.

Afternoon sea from The King's Head in Belton. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

Also available seven days a week is 'afternoon sea' for two people and it includes a glass of prosecco each and lots of local seafood, including a whole lobster, prawns and mussels.

Jodie Lovett said: "It has been going really well and people have been travelling from as far as Thetford and Diss."

There is also a fish and chip catering van outside the King's Head Belton. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

Jodie's father Rob Lovett previously owned a chippy at Great Yarmouth Market, but since the pandemic he has run it as a mobile business.

It is now stationed outside The King's Head and over the winter months it is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

The seafood van will be back at The King's Head Belton at Easter. - Credit: Jodie Lovett

The family also has a seafood van outside, which will be open at weekends from Easter.

The tea costs £60 for two - call 01493 718868 to book at least 24 hours in advance.



