Seaside bakery launches afternoon tea and customers are raving about it

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:48 PM August 3, 2022
Scratby Bakery has launched afternoon tea to eat outside on the picnic tables or to takeaway. - Credit: Scratby Bakery

A popular seaside bakery has launched afternoon tea which you can enjoy al fresco.

Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti took over Scratby Bakery in Beach Road in January this year from its previous owner and it has been there for 12 years.

They gave it a complete refit and introduced local produce, including jams, ice cream and eggs, which are sold alongside coffees and freshly-baked loaves of bread, rolls, cakes and pastries. 

Scratby Bakery is owned by owned by Graham Markham and Kelly Stefanetti. - Credit: Graham Markham

While it is mainly for takeaways, the pair have put some picnic benches out the front. 

Now customers can also enjoy afternoon tea, which is available daily from 2pm until 4pm to takeaway or eat outside with 24 hours notice needed. 

It costs £9.95pp and includes a hot drink, finger rolls, sausage rolls, fruit scones with clotted cream and jam, crisps and cakes.  

You can takeaway or sit outside at Scratby Bakery. - Credit: Graham Markham

Mr Markham, who also owns Grelly’s Fish and Chips in Great Yarmouth, said: "Scratby Bakery only used to open until 2pm and we thought that was a waste during the summer, especially with three caravan parks nearby. 

"We launched afternoon tea last week and it is picking up - we had a family of four in who raved about it." 

