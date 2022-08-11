News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

New smokehouse kitchen gets residency at popular seaside pub

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:49 AM August 11, 2022
Megan Spillings, Rob Smith, Liam Fosdick and Johnny Robinson of Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in G

From left: Megan Spillings, Rob Smith, Liam Fosdick and Johnny Robinson of Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new smokehouse kitchen will soon be serving up pulled pork, chicken lolly pops and jalapeno poppers at a popular seaside pub.

Bad Boyz Kitchen has taken up a residency at Bar 1 in Gorleston. 

The new business will be run by chef Liam Frosdick and barbecue enthusiast Rob Smith, and they hope to launch on Thursday, August 18.

Honey and mustard and BBQ lollipops made at Bad Boyz Kitchen in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Honey and mustard and BBQ lollipops made at Bad Boyz Kitchen in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Frosdick, who is only 21 years old, said: "I have been in and around kitchens my entire life.

"I competed in Jamie Oliver's future chef competition when I was about 15.

"It has always been a passion of mine and my dream is to run multiple takeaways and restaurants.

Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I had been looking to start a business focusing on smoked meats for quite a while. I met Rob through my other job and he had the same idea. So we put our heads together."

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth seafront fireworks display cancelled
  2. 2 Coastguard hunt for missing woman in early morning search
  3. 3 Two day beach party coming to Hemsby
  1. 4 The new coastal cafe bringing 'sense of arrival' to resort
  2. 5 'Looking wonderful' - The tourists loving Yarmouth as temperatures rise
  3. 6 Seaside fireworks cancelled amid fears for 'tinder dry' dunes
  4. 7 Waxing and eyebrow threading business opens in Gorleston
  5. 8 Fire on the Water festival reveals new location for 2022
  6. 9 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
  7. 10 Search for relatives of Great Yarmouth man who died aged 61

Since announcing their new business venture just weeks ago, Bad Boyz Kitchen is already in demand.

As well as their residency at Bar 1, in Pier Walk, they are also available to book for events. 

At their first pop-up at The Queens Head in Burgh Castle last weekend, Mr Frosdick said they "smashed it" with over 100 meals sold in a matter of hours.

"I can’t put in to words how it felt serving our food at our first event," he added.

Bad Boyz Big One made at Bad Boyz Kitchen in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Bad Boyz Big One made at Bad Boyz Kitchen in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"To see the finished product and to have such good feedback was amazing.

"We have already had a load of bookings start coming in.

"I was expecting a steady start but it has just gone mad."

At Bar 1, some of the items on the menu will include their signature pulled pork with secret barbecue seasoning,  homemade burgers, chicken lolly pops, loaded fries, smoked jalapeno poppers and other smoked meats.

On Sundays, they will also continue serving roast dinners with their own Bad Boyz twist. 

Mr Frosdick added: "I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us so far.

Rob Smith and Liam Fosdick, owners of Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston. Picture: Daniell

Rob Smith and Liam Fosdick, right, owners of Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's all come together so quickly. But this is just the start.

"I want a large empire of kitchens known for good food. I want people to remember us as being 100pc all of the time."

Bad Boyz Kitchen will also have its own takeaway hatch and seating area at the pub.

For more information visit @badboyskitchens on Instagram.







Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Argos Great Yarmouth

New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson

Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. Active communities manager Jay Stephen and Area manager Ma

£26m seafront leisure centre opens doors for first time today

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Colby Brown outside Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge

Dream comes true for 21-year-old Belton businessowner

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon