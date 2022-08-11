New smokehouse kitchen gets residency at popular seaside pub

From left: Megan Spillings, Rob Smith, Liam Fosdick and Johnny Robinson of Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new smokehouse kitchen will soon be serving up pulled pork, chicken lolly pops and jalapeno poppers at a popular seaside pub.

Bad Boyz Kitchen has taken up a residency at Bar 1 in Gorleston.

The new business will be run by chef Liam Frosdick and barbecue enthusiast Rob Smith, and they hope to launch on Thursday, August 18.

Honey and mustard and BBQ lollipops made at Bad Boyz Kitchen in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Frosdick, who is only 21 years old, said: "I have been in and around kitchens my entire life.

"I competed in Jamie Oliver's future chef competition when I was about 15.

"It has always been a passion of mine and my dream is to run multiple takeaways and restaurants.

Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I had been looking to start a business focusing on smoked meats for quite a while. I met Rob through my other job and he had the same idea. So we put our heads together."

Since announcing their new business venture just weeks ago, Bad Boyz Kitchen is already in demand.

As well as their residency at Bar 1, in Pier Walk, they are also available to book for events.

At their first pop-up at The Queens Head in Burgh Castle last weekend, Mr Frosdick said they "smashed it" with over 100 meals sold in a matter of hours.

"I can’t put in to words how it felt serving our food at our first event," he added.

Bad Boyz Big One made at Bad Boyz Kitchen in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"To see the finished product and to have such good feedback was amazing.

"We have already had a load of bookings start coming in.

"I was expecting a steady start but it has just gone mad."

At Bar 1, some of the items on the menu will include their signature pulled pork with secret barbecue seasoning, homemade burgers, chicken lolly pops, loaded fries, smoked jalapeno poppers and other smoked meats.

On Sundays, they will also continue serving roast dinners with their own Bad Boyz twist.

Mr Frosdick added: "I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us so far.

Rob Smith and Liam Fosdick, right, owners of Bad Boyz Kitchen based at Bar 1 in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's all come together so quickly. But this is just the start.

"I want a large empire of kitchens known for good food. I want people to remember us as being 100pc all of the time."

Bad Boyz Kitchen will also have its own takeaway hatch and seating area at the pub.

For more information visit @badboyskitchens on Instagram.























