People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk

Chris Avery opened Bebe-Rais in Scratby last year named after his daughter. - Credit: Bebe-Rais

From loaded fries to milkshakes, people are flocking to a seaside village to visit Bebe-Rais.

Chad Avery, 31, took on the kiosk opposite California Cliffs Holiday Park in Scratby last April and named it after his daughter.

He was asked if he wanted to run it by his friends who also own the neighbouring Pink Palace Amusement Arcade.

Loaded fries from Bebe-Rais in Scratby. - Credit: Bebe-Rais

On offer are loaded fries, milkshakes, fresh doughnuts, ice cream and burgers.

It has proved popular and at the height of summer there were 10 people working there, including his partner Maria, stepdaughter Niamh and his brother-in-law Michael.

Mr Avery said: "Street food is a massive thing at the minute and we want to attract people to the coast for something a bit different.

A milkshake from Bebe-Rais in Scratby. - Credit: Bebe-Rais

"We have a really good following on social media and a five-star rating on Facebook with 130 reviews - we have even had some customers driving two-and-a-half hours to visit us."

Bebe-Rais is open Friday to Sunday 10am to 7pm and then everyday from February half-term with free parking - follow on Instagram @bebe.rais