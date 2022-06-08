7 of the best cafés in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Archant
Whether you want afternoon tea in a cosy spot or a panini on the seafront, there's a café for you in Great Yarmouth.
Here are seven of the best cafés in and around the town, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Merrivale Tea Room
Where: South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3JG
When: 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday
Rated the highest on Tripadvisor is the tea room in the model village that is currently run by Christopher's, a local café.
It serves cream teas, cakes, and a range of home-cooked meals and snacks.
2. Sara's Tearoom
Where: The Pleasure Beach Gardens, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH
When: 10.30am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday
This café next to the Pleasure Beach is family-run, dog-friendly, and has both indoor and outdoor dining.
Sara's promises homemade food with options from light lunches, including paninis and salads, to tearoom classics such as cream tea and cakes.
3. Jay Jay's
Where: 14-18 Marine Parade, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BT
When: 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm Saturday and Sunday
With a beachfront seating area, Jay Jay's is a great spot to enjoy the sea views while having a hot drink.
The café has a large selection of sweet treats and cakes on offer, from black cherry and almond slices to lemon and coconut sponges.
4. Two Way Café
Where: The Crescent, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4JF
When: 9am to 5pm every day
The "home of good food and friendship", Two Way in Hemsby serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
One reviewer said it was "absolutely fantastic" with the "most friendly staff possible and the food was absolutely delicious".
5. The Beach Hut
Where: Kiosk 4 Esplanade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ
When: 10am to 3pm Saturday to Wednesday
This popular beachside eatery has options including dirty fries, clam chowder, salt beef bagels, and milkshakes.
Set next to the Venetian Waterways, the Beach Hut also has a sister company called The Cabin.
6. Margo's Lounge
Where: 58 Bells Rd, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6AG
When: 9am to 5.30 Tuesday to Saturday
Margo's is a cosy retro café and gift shop in Gorleston which sells gifts from Gisella Graham, Fairtrade, Shared Earth, and more.
Cakes and sweet treats are made in-house and there are options for breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea.
7. Café Ocean
Where: 54 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ
When: Every day - 7.30am to 7.30pm, closed Thursday and Sunday
This spot in Marine Parade opens during the day as a café and in the evening as a restaurant.
The café has three menus - breakfast, brunch, and lunch - and the menus include options from eggs benedict to hand kneaded pizza.
Tripadvisor ratings are correct as of June 7 2022.