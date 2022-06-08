7 of the best cafés in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor

Things to do

There are some amazing cafes in and around Great Yarmouth. Pictured: Margo's Lounge owner Karolyn Hubbard - Credit: Archant

Whether you want afternoon tea in a cosy spot or a panini on the seafront, there's a café for you in Great Yarmouth.

Here are seven of the best cafés in and around the town, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Merrivale Tea Room

Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where: South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3JG

When: 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday

Rated the highest on Tripadvisor is the tea room in the model village that is currently run by Christopher's, a local café.

It serves cream teas, cakes, and a range of home-cooked meals and snacks.

2. Sara's Tearoom

Where: The Pleasure Beach Gardens, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH

When: 10.30am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday

This café next to the Pleasure Beach is family-run, dog-friendly, and has both indoor and outdoor dining.

Sara's promises homemade food with options from light lunches, including paninis and salads, to tearoom classics such as cream tea and cakes.

3. Jay Jay's

Jay Formosa from Jay Jays Beach Cafe in Gorleston.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Where: 14-18 Marine Parade, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BT

When: 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm Saturday and Sunday

With a beachfront seating area, Jay Jay's is a great spot to enjoy the sea views while having a hot drink.

The café has a large selection of sweet treats and cakes on offer, from black cherry and almond slices to lemon and coconut sponges.

4. Two Way Café

Where: The Crescent, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4JF

When: 9am to 5pm every day

The "home of good food and friendship", Two Way in Hemsby serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

One reviewer said it was "absolutely fantastic" with the "most friendly staff possible and the food was absolutely delicious".

5. The Beach Hut

The Beach Hut on the esplanade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Where: Kiosk 4 Esplanade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ

When: 10am to 3pm Saturday to Wednesday

This popular beachside eatery has options including dirty fries, clam chowder, salt beef bagels, and milkshakes.

Set next to the Venetian Waterways, the Beach Hut also has a sister company called The Cabin.

6. Margo's Lounge

Where: 58 Bells Rd, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6AG

When: 9am to 5.30 Tuesday to Saturday

Margo's is a cosy retro café and gift shop in Gorleston which sells gifts from Gisella Graham, Fairtrade, Shared Earth, and more.

Cakes and sweet treats are made in-house and there are options for breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea.

7. Café Ocean

Cafe Ocean on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Where: 54 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ

When: Every day - 7.30am to 7.30pm, closed Thursday and Sunday

This spot in Marine Parade opens during the day as a café and in the evening as a restaurant.

The café has three menus - breakfast, brunch, and lunch - and the menus include options from eggs benedict to hand kneaded pizza.

Tripadvisor ratings are correct as of June 7 2022.