The nine best restaurants in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor

Located in Furzedown Hotel, Garrods is one of the most popular restaurants in Great Yarmouth according to TripAdvisor. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It can be hard to decide where to go out for dinner in Great Yarmouth, with a variety of different options to choose from.

Here are the top nine restaurants in the Norfolk town, according to Tripadvisor, as of November 12, 2021.

Cafe Ocean on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

1. Café Ocean

Where: 54 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EJ

When: Every day - 7.30am to 7.30pm, closed Thursday and Sunday

Price: £

Great Yarmouth's top restaurant on Tripadvisor is Café Ocean, with 194 five-star reviews.

On the menu are cafe classics, such as jacket potatoes and paninis, as well as mains like grilled fish and steak.

One reviewer said they "couldn’t be more pleased" and another said they "can't say enough about the quality".

Pamela's Restaurant on Wellington Road in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

2. Pamela's Restaurant

Where: Wellington Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 3JJ

When: Thursday to Saturday - 5.30pm to 1am

Price: £££

Serving "modern British cuisine", this restaurant describes its menu as "constantly evolving".

There is a plant-based menu available as well as a champagne and cocktail lounge.

One reviewer called it "the best dining experience I've ever had" with another calling it "outstanding".

3. The Courtyard

Where: Row, 75 Howard St S, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PU

When: Tuesday to Saturday - 6pm to 8.45pm

Price: £-££

This Italian restaurant has a small menu of traditional Italian dishes, such as crayfish linguini and mushroom risotto.

The restaurant was described as having a "lovely, quaint, intimate feel" and being "hidden away from the hustle and bustle".

Garrods Restaurant is located inside Furzedown Hotel on North Drive in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

4. Garrods Bar and Restaurant

Where: 19-20 North Dr, Great Yarmouth NR30 4EN

When: 6pm to 8.30pm

Price: ££-£££

Located in Furzedown Hotel, Garrods is an à la carte eatery which is open to the public as well as guests.

One customer on Tripadvisor said "I couldn't fault a single thing" and described the food and service as "first-class".

Options on the menu include cod loin, lamb cutlets and caramel cheesecake.

5. The Shed

Where: Quay Rd, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6PJ

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 4.30pm to 9pm

Price: ££-£££

Described as a "relaxed dining experience", this restaurant has a selection of food and drink with a "welcoming atmosphere".

The quayside seafood restaurant is described on Tripadvisor as a "small and quirky" place which is "a must for seafood lovers".

The Beach Hut on the esplanade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

6. The Beach Hut

Where: Kiosk 4 Esplanade, Great Yarmouth NR30 1EQ

When: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am to 3pm

Price: £

This beachside cafe serves British classics such as the bacon butty and the full English with views of the sea.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor describe it as "a beautiful spot" and a place which "listens to what you want and gives you exactly that".

Chico's Restaurant on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

7. Chico's Restaurant

Where: Chico's Restaurant, 60 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EJ

When: Wednesday to Monday, 5pm to 8.30pm

Price: ££-£££

This restaurant, located on the seafront, serves everything from steak to lobster.

It is described as "immaculately clean" by one reviewer on Tripadvisor and another said the food was "cooked to perfection".

8. Charlie's Tapas Restaurant

Where: 42 Regent Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 2AJ

When: Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 8pm

Price: £-££

This family-run Mediterranean tapas restaurant has almost 30 options on its regular menu and another 14 on the vegan menu.

Options on the regular menu include garlic mushrooms, beef nachos and padron peppers.

Reviews on Tripadvisor described it as "a hidden gem" and "absolutely amazing".

Quayside Plaza on South Quay in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

9. The Quayside Plaza

Where: 9 S Quay, Great Yarmouth NR30 2QH

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 5pm to 10pm

Price: ££-£££

From goat cheese salad to beef stroganoff, this bistro and store is located right on the quayside with a view of the River Yare.

Reviews on Tripadvisor describe it as having "wonderful food, atmosphere and service" as well as an "oasis of Mediterranean paradise".

Join our Norfolk Food Lovers Facebook group for tasty tips and mouth-watering recipes.