News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:30 AM January 22, 2022
Mark Haylett is the owner of Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Mark Haylett is the owner of Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

A builder who was forced to stop work after an injury has swapped his tools for kitchen utensils at his new restaurant for meat-lovers.

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse restaurant has opened at the former Cozies building in Gorleston. 

The business first launched for takeaways in June last year, after owner Mark Haylett got the keys to the site in Baker Street. 

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

The 33-year-old had been a builder for 15 years, but after sustaining an injury to his back he had no choice but to stop. 

"It would have been nice to carry on in the building trade," he said. "I really enjoyed my work and I built a good reputation but unfortunately that’s what happened.

"Only being at 31 at the time, I knew I still had a long career ahead of me so I needed to find something else."

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

This unfortunate turn of events gave him the opportunity to follow his passion for food. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 First Buses to change tickets to make travel simpler
  3. 3 Hundreds sign petition calling for coastal villages bus route to Norwich
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries
  2. 5 Norfolk woman in running to be named best hair stylist in the country
  3. 6 Banksy work removed and put in museum due to local sensitivity
  4. 7 House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach
  5. 8 Events planned to empower and support Great Yarmouth girls
  6. 9 Out of stock: Great Yarmouth food bank's uncertain future
  7. 10 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk

Mr Haylett, from Gorleston, had grown up around the hospitality industry having helped out his father who owned the Bistro Cafe and Frydays fish and chip shop in Great Yarmouth. 

But he had always wanted to open his own restaurant.

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

"When the opportunity came to take this on, I decided to go for it," he said.

"My family thought I was mad but I have always been one for taking a risk. I have put everything I have into this."

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

Now the 200-year-old building has been completely transformed into modern smokehouse with an industrial-style interior. 

Buffalo Bills Menu includes burgers, slow smoked "melt in your mouth" brisket, pulled pork with mustard barbeque sauce, baby back ribs, Oklahoma smoked sausages and chicken wings.

There are also vegetarian and vegan options. 

From January 30 the business will also open every Sunday offering roast dinners with brisket beef, pork loin, turkey or lamb and meat-free options such a beefless wellington. 

Sides at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Sides at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

Mr Haylett added: "The feedback has been incredible so far. It's brilliant.

"Everyone is loving our food - we have been fully booked most weekends. 

"I would love to do this for the rest of my career. It’s early days, but we have had an amazing start."  

Chicken parmo at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Chicken parmo at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Mark Haylett

Ribs at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Ribs at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital

Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Loaded fries at Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. - Credit: Gary Maudlin/East Coast Digital


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What now for the First and Last pub in Ormesby empty for ten years?

Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The North Drive property.

Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Broads End for sale Norfolk Broads houses

See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston.

Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon