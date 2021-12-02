Mother 'saved' from post-natal depression after starting grazing box firm
A mother-of-three who was diagnosed with post-natal depression said her new grazing box business helped her to overcome one of the toughest times of her life.
Charlotte Keeling, of Lacon Road in Caister, is the owner of The Lazy Grazer which delivers tasty treats to your door for every special occasion.
The business was born out of lockdown when Ms Keeling decided to leave her job as a health care assistant to protect her grandfather, who was living with them at the time.
She also found out she was pregnant with her third child.
That was when she started making baby-led weening food and children's grazing boxes which were originally being sold at the Rabbit Hutch cafe at Caister Playing Field.
They were such a hit, Ms Keeling said she was repeatedly asked whether she also made grazing boxes for adults.
She said: “Russell and Tanya Ray at the Rabbit Hutch are the nicest people and they have really guided me.
“So many people were asking about adult boxes and they told me to go for it.
"That was the push that I needed.”
The Lazy Grazer was officially launched back in July and the 29-year-old has been inundated with orders.
She has grazing boxes, which all have bespoke pricing, for every occasion including breakfasts for brides, afternoon teas and themed options for seasonal holidays.
There is currently an adults Christmas Eve box with festive goodies on offer.
But not only has the busy mother created a successful business, she said it has given her back a sense of purpose.
“This has all been very unexpected but it has been absolutely amazing," she said.
“When I had my youngest back in May, I had an awful pregnancy and then I was forced to have a C-section.
"That really affected me physically, mentally and emotionally. I was diagnosed with post-natal depression.
“But this business has given me a focus and made me feel like me again. It saved me.”
Ms Keeling added: “If I have any advice to other women it would be to believe in yourself and talk to people.
“If I didn't have Charlie, my partner, and support from Russel and Tanya, I couldn't have done it."