Top chef behind seaside pop-up looks to open first restaurant

Alex Clare with business partner Charles Thurston. The 24-year-old chef has found success with a seaside Airstream in Winterton and is looking to open his first restaurant within 20 miles of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Coast walkers in Winterton have already discovered the shiny mobile unit serving restaurant quality food from the teetering edge of a vanishing cliff.

The silver Airstream serves everything from breakfast brioche baps to mains like sea bass with samphire and crushed potatoes, as well as its speciality shellfish bisque.

Shellfish bisque with creme fraiche and chives served from The Edge Airstream at Winterton. - Credit: Norfolk's Edge

And now the award-winning chef behind The Edge is scanning Norfolk for his first restaurant site, as well as launching a private fine-dining service taking his food into people's homes.

The view from the Airstream looking south along the beach towards Hemsby on November 9, 2021. - Credit: Liz Coates

Alex Clare, a former EDP chef of the year, said he could not be more excited about how well it had all gone with both the seaside unit and eight course taster menus going down a treat.

The 24-year-old joined Charles Thurston and Oliver Hurren in their enterprise in July providing takeaway food to be eaten on the go or at picnic tables with arguably the best sea view in Norfolk.

While he cooks during the day he also preps for his evening clients in the larger Airstream.

Having honed his skills at The Ingham Swan where he rose to head chef Mr Clare said he was delighted at the success of the fine dining concept, billed as the first of its kind in the area, as well as enjoying his kitchen by the sea.

"There is nothing better than working on the beach," he said. "It is massively exciting having my own business."

"There is more footfall at this time of year for the seals and people come from all over the country."

Mr Thurston said Winterton was "a special place" with more community spirit than he had had seen anywhere else.

"We know all the people that come down, and their dogs," he added.

Working on the clifftop was not without its challenges, however.

The Airstream units had been pushed back four times already by erosion.

A fifth move is not far away with a longer plan likely to see them behind the car park out of harm's way.

"It is restaurant quality food on the beach," Mr Thurston said. "And people are coming back for it because it is different."

Norfolk's Edge is looking for a restaurant site within 20 miles of Great Yarmouth and are also open to ideas as to new locations for their third Airstream unit.

To enquire or book contact info@norfolksedge.co.uk or visit the website.