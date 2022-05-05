Enjoy piña coladas and jerk chicken at restaurant's new bottomless brunch

Conroy and Sarah Robinson are the owners of Coral Bay in Gorleston. The restaurant has now launched a bottomless brunch menu. - Credit: Archant/Sarah Robinson

Tropical cocktails and jerk chicken are being offered as part of a new bottomless brunch menu at a seaside town’s Caribbean restaurant.

Coral Bay in Gorleston is giving Turtle Bay a run for its money with the launch of its new brunch.

Since the restaurant opened last year, after leaving Great Yarmouth's market, co-owner Sarah Robinson said they have been rushed off their feet with a high demand for tables every weekend.

Coral Bay in Gorleston has launched a bottomless brunch menu. - Credit: Sarah Robinson

And now she hopes locals will enjoy having a place to enjoy a bottomless brunch without having to travel to Norwich.

She said: "There is definitely a niche in the market and need for it in Gorleston, you just have to see how popular Turtle Bay is."

Customers can pencil in a table from Thursday to Saturday, between 11.30am and 2.30pm, and the restaurant, located in Baker Street, will accept a maximum of eight people per booking.

The brunch costs £30 per person and the menu will feature eight cocktails including piña coladas, mojitos, and passion fruit martinis.

Enjoy a range of tropical cocktails from Coral Bay's new bottomless brunch menu. - Credit: Sarah Robinson

The food menu will include dishes such as jerk chicken, curried chicken, vegetable curry, and vegetable fritters.