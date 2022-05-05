News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Enjoy piña coladas and jerk chicken at restaurant's new bottomless brunch

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:48 PM May 5, 2022
Conroy and Sarah Robinson are the owners of Coral Bay in Gorleston. The

Conroy and Sarah Robinson are the owners of Coral Bay in Gorleston. The restaurant has now launched a bottomless brunch menu. - Credit: Archant/Sarah Robinson

Tropical cocktails and jerk chicken are being offered as part of a new bottomless brunch menu at a seaside town’s Caribbean restaurant.

Coral Bay in Gorleston is giving Turtle Bay a run for its money with the launch of its new brunch. 

Since the restaurant opened last year, after leaving Great Yarmouth's market, co-owner Sarah Robinson said they have been rushed off their feet with a high demand for tables every weekend. 

Coral Bay in Gorleston has launched a bottomless brunch menu.

Coral Bay in Gorleston has launched a bottomless brunch menu. - Credit: Sarah Robinson

And now she hopes locals will enjoy having a place to enjoy a bottomless brunch without having to travel to Norwich.

She said: "There is definitely a niche in the market and need for it in Gorleston, you just have to see how popular Turtle Bay is."

Customers can pencil in a table from Thursday to Saturday, between 11.30am and 2.30pm, and the restaurant, located in Baker Street, will accept a maximum of eight people per booking. 

The brunch costs £30 per person and the menu will feature eight cocktails including piña coladas, mojitos, and passion fruit martinis.

Enjoy a range of tropical cocktails from Coral Bay's new bottomless brunch menu.

Enjoy a range of tropical cocktails from Coral Bay's new bottomless brunch menu. - Credit: Sarah Robinson

Most Read

  1. 1 Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach
  2. 2 50-bed hotel near Yarmouth seafront on the market for £1.6m
  3. 3 'We've had a good run' - Couple put popular village butcher's up for sale
  1. 4 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
  2. 5 Cause of Haven Bridge pub blaze 'undetermined' after inquiry
  3. 6 Cliff Richard summer movie classic is making its way to resorts in August
  4. 7 Acle Straight closed after crash between lorry and car
  5. 8 Emergency roadworks set up on main seafront road after sewer collapse
  6. 9 Police checks help to make town roads safe
  7. 10 Trucks move in ahead of new 'Yarmouth Eye' going up

The food menu will include dishes such as jerk chicken, curried chicken, vegetable curry, and vegetable fritters.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police supervising an alleyway.

Man arrested following rape of 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal of workmen carrying out

9 of the highest paid jobs in Great Yarmouth right now

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Winterton dunes in winter

Handy man took his own life in tent at beauty spot

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon