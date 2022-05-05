Enjoy piña coladas and jerk chicken at restaurant's new bottomless brunch
Tropical cocktails and jerk chicken are being offered as part of a new bottomless brunch menu at a seaside town’s Caribbean restaurant.
Coral Bay in Gorleston is giving Turtle Bay a run for its money with the launch of its new brunch.
Since the restaurant opened last year, after leaving Great Yarmouth's market, co-owner Sarah Robinson said they have been rushed off their feet with a high demand for tables every weekend.
And now she hopes locals will enjoy having a place to enjoy a bottomless brunch without having to travel to Norwich.
She said: "There is definitely a niche in the market and need for it in Gorleston, you just have to see how popular Turtle Bay is."
Customers can pencil in a table from Thursday to Saturday, between 11.30am and 2.30pm, and the restaurant, located in Baker Street, will accept a maximum of eight people per booking.
The brunch costs £30 per person and the menu will feature eight cocktails including piña coladas, mojitos, and passion fruit martinis.
The food menu will include dishes such as jerk chicken, curried chicken, vegetable curry, and vegetable fritters.