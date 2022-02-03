'A great few years' - Norfolk cake business gears up for busy 2022

The owner of a baking business says they are "super excited" for the year ahead with orders flying in for their sweet creations.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, cake shops and deliveries have popped up across Norfolk.

But Ellese Harrison claims to be one of the first cake-loving entrepreneurs who wowed customers with her extravagant treats having started her business around five years ago.

From running a weekend stall in Market Gates in Great Yarmouth to opening her first shop in Branford Road in Caister in 2019, Ms Harrison said it "amazes" her just how far the business has come.

All despite challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old said: "We opened in August 2019 and six months later we were closing again because of Covid - so it wasn’t ideal.

"We closed for two or three weeks and opened back up. I went in on my own and I was doing local deliveries.

"We did them for about four to six weeks but I just physically couldn’t do it on my own anymore because demand was so high. I delivered 360 cupcakes in one day.

"It has been a bit stressful but now we are coming out of the Covid-19 situation there is a lot to look forward to this year."

As the country came out of lockdown, Mr Harrison stopped deliveries and once again focused on her shop as well as cake orders.

This year alone Ellese Bakes have 25 wedding cake orders, around 20 birthday cakes to make every week and they have been selling out of stock at the shop.

She added: "It amazes me sometimes, when you think how quickly it has grown. Just from making a couple of cupcakes to this.

"But it’s not just me, there is a team of us now and I couldn't do any of that without them.

"It has been very stressful and crazy at times but considering everything it has been a great few years."

Looking to the future, Ms Harrison says they are looking into reintroducing deliveries and they one day hope to open a second cake shop.