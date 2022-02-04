Five places to get sweet treats in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
Everyone likes a sweet treat sometimes.
From indulging in chocolate covered milkshakes to making your way through a traditional sweet shop, there are plenty of options to choose from in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.
Here are just a few to consider.
1. Bellyboos
Where: 156 High St, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6RB
Bellyboos is a family-run business which was founded in 2013.
Having originally offered a wide range of traditional English sweets, American sweets and sugar free sweets, the shop expanded to selling ice cream in 2014 and is today renowned for its milkshakes.
Bellyboos sells more than 20 different flavours of Yarde Farm Ice Cream, with options for people with all dietary requirements.
2. Delightful Desserts
Where: 38 Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR30 1RR
Offering a choice of waffles, crepes, cookie dough, doughnuts, sundaes, ice cream, milkshakes and wafer baskets, Delightful Desserts provides something for everyone.
The dessert parlour is considered an ideal setting for dates, meetings, special occasions, friends and family gatherings.
3. Sweet Dreams
Where: 13 Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR30 1RN
For those with a sweet tooth, Sweet Dreams could be right up their alley.
Presented as an traditional sweet shop, there is a range of classic treats to be had for young and old.
4. Dimascio's Ice Cream
Where: 12 Lower Esplanade, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BT
Located a stone's throw from the beach, Dimascio's Ice Cream is a popular spot for beach goers.
Having been in business since 1965, Dimascio's has supplied ice cream at events across Norwich, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages.
5. Ellese Bakes
Where: Branford Rd, Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR30 5NE
Ellese Bakes offers a selection of sweet treats including cakes, brownies and rocky roads.
The shop, which also has an online store, is currently offering a Valentine's Day collection for a limited time only which includes a selection of cupcakes and treat boxes.