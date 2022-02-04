Five places to get sweet treats in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Those with a sweet tooth in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have a number of options to choose from. - Credit: Archant

Everyone likes a sweet treat sometimes.

From indulging in chocolate covered milkshakes to making your way through a traditional sweet shop, there are plenty of options to choose from in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Here are just a few to consider.

Bellyboos sells more than 20 different flavours of ice cream. - Credit: Archant

1. Bellyboos

Where: 156 High St, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6RB

Bellyboos is a family-run business which was founded in 2013.

Having originally offered a wide range of traditional English sweets, American sweets and sugar free sweets, the shop expanded to selling ice cream in 2014 and is today renowned for its milkshakes.

Bellyboos sells more than 20 different flavours of Yarde Farm Ice Cream, with options for people with all dietary requirements.

Delightful Desserts offers a diverse range of options. - Credit: Submitted

2. Delightful Desserts

Where: 38 Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR30 1RR

Offering a choice of waffles, crepes, cookie dough, doughnuts, sundaes, ice cream, milkshakes and wafer baskets, Delightful Desserts provides something for everyone.

The dessert parlour is considered an ideal setting for dates, meetings, special occasions, friends and family gatherings.

Jars of sweets are full on the shelves with new and old classics. - Credit: Nick Butcher

3. Sweet Dreams

Where: 13 Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR30 1RN

For those with a sweet tooth, Sweet Dreams could be right up their alley.

Presented as an traditional sweet shop, there is a range of classic treats to be had for young and old.





Dimascio Ice Cream covers events across Norwich, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Hemsby, Beccles and more. - Credit: Dimascio Ice Cream

4. Dimascio's Ice Cream

Where: 12 Lower Esplanade, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BT

Located a stone's throw from the beach, Dimascio's Ice Cream is a popular spot for beach goers.

Having been in business since 1965, Dimascio's has supplied ice cream at events across Norwich, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages.

Ellese Bakes opened its doors for the first time in 2019. - Credit: Archant

5. Ellese Bakes

Where: Branford Rd, Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR30 5NE

Ellese Bakes offers a selection of sweet treats including cakes, brownies and rocky roads.

The shop, which also has an online store, is currently offering a Valentine's Day collection for a limited time only which includes a selection of cupcakes and treat boxes.