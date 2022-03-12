News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Michelin-star chef to appear at Yarmouth food festival

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:18 AM March 12, 2022
Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. 

Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston is set to appear at Flavours Festival in Yarmouth - Credit: Denise Bradley

A food festival in Great Yarmouth has revealed its star-studded line-up.

The Flavours Festival is set to run across the town from March 25 to March 27.

It is aiming to highlight the diverse cultures of food and drink in the borough.

There will also be entertainment in the form of cooking demonstrations and musical evenings.

Michelin-star chef and hotelier Galton Blackiston, of Morston Hall, will kick off the demonstrations on Saturday and will then be available for book signings.

Chef patron Dan Smith and internationally experienced executive chef and restaurateur Michael Moore will also appear for slots at St George's Plaza.

Entertainment in the evenings will also be on offer in St George's Theatre over the weekend.

Saturday will be a Latin evening, with the chance to learn flamenco and rumba. Tickets are £5 on the door.

Sunday will be an evening of singing by Andy Abraham and guests. Tickets are £10.

Alfresco performances will be put on by Rogue Shantu Buoys and local buskers.

