Food review: Delicious food and great prices at V-Namese

We were after something a little bit different in Great Yarmouth.

The town boasts a healthy selection of restaurants and pubs, but we had set our sights on something a little more exotic.

Just around the corner from the Hippodrome Circus, there is a taste of Vietnam just waiting to be tried. V-Namese on St Peter's Road has been providing local foodies with southeast Asian delights since 2013.

V-Namese is located at 32-33 St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

For starters, I ordered the salt and chilli prawns (£5.70). They had been fried lightly in a tempura batter and were incredibly moreish. The prawns were firm and juicy and came served with onions which complemented the hot siracha dip. I loved this starter.

Salt and chili prawns from V-Namese. - Credit: James Weeds

My partner ordered the tofu satay (£5.70) and she said it was the best satay she had ever tried. Its rich nutty taste was accompanied by a gentle crunch and the sauce was spicy but not too hot. The tofu had been cooked to perfection - crispy on the outside and soft in the middle.

My partner won't stop going on about the tofu satay from V-Namese. - Credit: James Weeds

She followed up with xa xui mock pork (£5.80) and egg-fried rice (£3.50) for the main course. The mock pork dish was sweet, sticky and smoky and came served on a bed of sweet and crispy cabbage. My partner said the texture of mock pork was similar to that of bacon and was a very satisfying dinner.

The egg-fried rice was fluffy and bursting with eggy goodness.

Vegan pork xa xiu and egg-friend rice at V-Namese. - Credit: James Weeds

I ordered the staple of Vietnamese cuisine - the pho. This beef broth noodle soup with chicken pieces was warming and fresh. The broth packed a punch with the addition of fresh mint and coriander. The dish was slightly sweet, with a zing from the chilis.

Chicken pho at V-Namese in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

The noodles were tender and the soup had the perfect amount of chicken - it always amazes me how well meat is used in Vietnamese food. You're never stuffed with it, but you always feel like you have had the right amount.

This dish was both summery and autumnal. A beautiful blend of fresh, bright flavours and warming soup.

Unfortunately, the kitchen had closed by the time we finished the main course, so we could only order coffee for afters.

But, that's not a bad thing because Vietnamese is the best coffee in the world and it is fantastic to see it available in Great Yarmouth.

It took around 20-minutes for this Vietnamese coffee to percolate, but good things come to those who wait. - Credit: James Weeds

We ordered the Vietnamese Iced Coffee (£3.50) and in came a glass mug with a thick layer of condensed milk at the bottom and a percolator resting on the top of the mug.

"The thing with Vietnamese coffee you have to remember," our waiter said, "the slower it drips, the better it tastes."

We waited in anticipation for almost 20 minutes. And it was worth it.

The coffee was black and strong, yet the condensed milk added a creamy sweet richness which balanced the strength of the coffee.

Iced Vietnamese coffee at V-Namese on St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Setting

A simple design and layout to the restaurant. It is clean and comfortable, but not many frills.

Value

Unbeatable value for a meal out. We ordered two starters, two mains, and three drinks and the bill came in at £38.80. The mains are reasonably priced so don’t be afraid to order more and share with your partner.

Drinks

While we looked at the food on offer, I ordered a Vietnamese green tea (£2.80) and my partner ordered homemade lemonade (£2.80).

The green tea came in a beautiful heavy teapot and was quite floral with a creamy texture. The lemonade was very fruity, sweet and refreshing.

Toilets

On the ground floor. Two cubicles and a shared sink. Well-stocked and clean.

Accessibility

The restaurant is all over the ground floor with no noticeable issues for differing ability levels.

Service

Service was relaxed, but a little slow. We had been informed as soon as we arrived that wait times would be longer due to staffing levels.

Highlight

For me, the pho was amazing. It was just so fresh and delicious. And since the meal, my partner has not stopped going on about the satay.

In summary

Delicious, fresh and authentic food from one of the most exotic places on Earth all for an incredibly low price. V-Namese on St Peter's Road is quite simply an amazing place to eat and a fantastic addition to the town's restaurant scene.

Did you know?

Pho (pronounced "fuh") is Vietnam's national dish. It was invented at the beginning of the 20th century in the north of the country but its origins are disputed.

Consisting of broth, herbs, noodles and meat, it is argued that pho was either a Vietnamese version of French beef stew (pot-au-feu) or cow meat noodles (ngau yuk fan) which was sold to Chinese immigrants in Hanoi around that time.

A typical pho in Hanoi will cost anywhere in the region of 60,000 - 85,000 dong (which is between £2.20 and £3.10 in the UK), but in other parts of the world, pho has been sold for as much as $5,000.

In parts of the US, some restaurants have held pho-eating competitions and as much as ten pounds of the noodle soup has been eaten in one sitting. The YouTuber Beard Meets Food ate 12 pounds of the stuff in a food-eating challenge at a restaurant in Texas.

