Food Review: The seafront cafe with a five star Tripadvisor rating

If it's food you want Great Yarmouth has it in spades - and probably buckets.

While much of it revolves around hot dogs, candy floss, and donuts - there is also quinoa.

As locals we tend to be a bit sniffy about the restaurants along Marine Parade, their chalk boards advertising a range of roasts and lots of things with peas.

But no-one with their ear to the gourmet ground can have failed to have heard waves of applause for Cafe Ocean, a shoal of five star Tripadvisor reviews lapping at its sun-trap terrace.

Situated opposite the landau station it offers, as its name suggests, a view of the sea, and it's a pretty good one - albeit it a way off.

Food

We arrive at around 1.30pm on a Tuesday in August and it's buzzing.

We haven't booked but land the last table for two at the top of the terrace.

There's fish and chips on the menu of course, this being the seaside, but also lots of lovely sounding things including vegan pumpkin and sage tortelloni and ravioli with crayfish and prawn which raise it above the ordinary.

The quinoa salad at Cafe Ocean came with a generous portion of hot, buttery new potatoes. - Credit: Liz Coates

And the prices are excellent, no need to head to the two penny falls to try and win your bus fare home afterwards.

I plump for the vegan quinoa salad with tomatoes, olives, cucumber, peppers and herbs in a lemon vinaigrette served with new potatoes (£12).

The steak burger at Cafe Ocean was a winner served with chunky chips. - Credit: Liz Coates

And as it's a salad and it might not be enough I also order some sweet potato fries (£3.50) which did actually come in a bucket.

There was no scrimping on the dish, which was beautifully fresh and filling. I can report the fries were overkill as the main dish came with a side order of lovely, hot new potatoes swimming in butter - whereas I had imagined a few cold ones sliced up among the leaves.

However the fries were piping hot and perfectly cooked and I bravely managed to eat the lot.

The burger, sweet potato fries and salt and pepper squid at Cafe Ocean, and a proper bottle of sauce. - Credit: Liz Coates

My husband went for a gourmet steak burger with cheese served in a brioche bun with salad, chips and coleslaw (£11.50)

As it was lunch and we weren't having a starter we also ordered a portion of salt and pepper squid (£7).

He was delighted with the chunky chips, his preference any day over silly skinny fries, and even ate the coleslaw which is not normally his thing.

Cafe Ocean is a seaside restaurant on Great Yarmouth's busy prom. But its food offer is a world away from the traditional staples of hot dogs and donuts. - Credit: Liz Coates

Overall he declared it most enjoyable and tasty and all washed down with a pint of Lacon's Encore, brewed just up the road.

There were five desserts on the menu all at £7.50 including one vegan option.

Although I quite fancied a stroll along the front and an ice-cream, I couldn't resist the millionaires cheesecake with salted caramel sauce and cream or ice cream.

Wow it was rich and possibly a bit fudgy but delicious all the same with a lovely mix of textures from the cool, curling ice cream and wafer biscuit.

Setting

Cafe Ocean on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile offers a relaxed and friendly dining experience. - Credit: Liz Coates

Right on the Golden Mile opposite the landau station close to Britannia Pier it is the perfect seaside spot. We really felt we were on holiday watching the world go by, horses clip-clopping by and giant inflatables wobbling on the beach.

Accessibility

There are several stairs up to the restaurant and toilets, although some of the al-fresco seating is on ground level. Inside there are two toilet cubicles which are gender neutral.

Service

Very friendly and natural. We probably had about four different waiters attend to us, all equally pleasant and relaxed. As it looked pretty busy we asked if we were in for a long wait, but were told the kitchen was under control and that it should be fine, which it was.

Value

We were impressed. Our total bill was £53.50 and that included two and half pints of Lacon's Encore between us. There are plenty of lighter bits for lunch and vegan options and the evening menu looks good too.

Cafe Ocean is at 54, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, 01493 266606.

