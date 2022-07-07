Food review: Stunning views and good, honest food at Filby Bridge

Location, location, location: Filby Bridge is a truly scenic spot to enjoy good, honest food overlooking the wide, watery landscape of the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Liz Coates

The view of the Broads on the day we visit is magnificent with two huge herons sweeping across the wide, watery landscape.

As we wait to order, a family of Egyptian geese waddles past the window while rowing boats bob in the breeze and clouds scud across the sky.

Filby Bridge, in Filby, near Great Yarmouth, is a revelation.

Boats bobbing on the Broads can be hired out for fishing trips at Filby Bridge. - Credit: Liz Coates

From the front on the A1064 it doesn't look anything special, indeed we have driven past probably thousands of times thinking just that.

In our 20 years living a quick drive away we have never been, never thought about going. It gave off old-fashioned cafe vibes.

The side facing the road at Filby Bridge doesn't hint at the glorious views available to diners. - Credit: Liz Coates

But having looked at the menu online there seemed to be a lot to like so we thought we would give it a go.

We pitched up at around midday on a Friday without booking.

There were a couple of tables seated inside and a group of lads outside having burgers, but we were soon joined by other diners.

We were shown to a plum spot right by the picture window with superb views of Filby Broad.

The view from our reviewer's table at Filby Bridge Restaurant, Filby, near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Filby Bridge sits by the water, a well-kept lawn rolling down to the shore.

In the distance a fisherman casts his rod, hoping for a bite - as were we.

Inside the restaurant is large with well-spaced tables, although talking to the owner it is a scaled-back version to what it used to be pre-Covid.

Inside the comfortable dining room at Filby Bridge. - Credit: Liz Coates

The decor is clean and modern - not the flowery carpets I had envisaged.

Food

The lunch menu is pretty traditional and uncomplicated - no need to ask Google to translate.

The decision for me was easy because I wanted a lighter lunch. My husband went with a stodge-fest he came to regret.

The prawn and smoked salmon cocktail at Filby Bridge was a light lunch in itself. - Credit: Liz Coates

To start I had the prawn and smoked salmon cocktail (£7.50) and across the table he opted for deep fried camembert with cranberry sauce (£6).

Both were good and generously sized and felt very fresh. My cocktail came with the perfect amount of smoked salmon and all the salad was crispy without a hint of wilt. The triangles of bread were also baby soft and beautifully buttered.

The deep fried camembert with cranberry sauce, one of the starter options at Filby Bridge. - Credit: Liz Coates

For main course I had the fresh Cromer crab salad (£15) and my other half the homemade steak and kidney pie (£14).

Mine was a rainbow riot of colour with wedges of tomato, red onion, beetroot, lettuce, cucumber, and egg.

The crab salad at Filby Bridge was super fresh and unpretentious. - Credit: Liz Coates

There was a separate pot of silky coleslaw and a jug of dressing. To be fair it's probably a salad you would do at home, but it saves you the chopping, and everything was wonderfully fresh and plentiful.

The steak and kidney pie came with chips and peas and lots and lots of gravy in a separate jug - no having to go up Oliver-like asking for more.

The homemade steak and kidney pie at Filby Bridge came with chips and peas and a generous glug of gravy. - Credit: Liz Coates

It was, I am told, enjoyable and a lot. It was uncomplicated, hearty fare that hit the spot, and more.

There was a choice of six desserts including a hot crumble and a homemade lemon cheesecake. My husband, defeated, bowed out. I went for the Eton mess.

The Eton Mess dessert at Filby Bridge was worth the visit alone, a real showstopper. - Credit: Liz Coates

And I have to say that was my show stopper. An absolute pleasure to dive into.

Somehow, and there is probably an equation for this, it seemed to balance the exact amount of meringue crunch, creaminess, and strawberry bursts.

As a fan I would probably say that was the best one I have ever had and well worth squeezing in for the finale.

In all, lovely, unpretentious, fresh food in an amazing location. Afterwards we went for a stroll taking in the views, and there is a nice boardwalk to a bird hide nearby.

The patio area at Filby Bridge with stunning views of the Broads. - Credit: Liz Coates

Setting

You really couldn't get much better. Location, location, location as they say. The view is magnificent - what you see from the roadside is nothing like what you get round the back...or maybe that's the front?

Scenic views of the Broads await those who venture to Filby Bridge Restaurant in Filby. - Credit: Liz Coates

Accessibility

Easy to get to and all on one level inside with plenty of space between tables to manoeuvre. There is a dedicated disabled toilet and plenty of free parking.

There is a good selection of vegetarian/vegan meals. They also do takeaways at certain times.

Service

Very friendly and relaxed. Never felt either badgered or abandoned. Had a nice chat with the manager as we left who explained the family-run business had been at the site, operating at first from a hut, for some 40 years.

The patio area overlooking the broad at Filby Bridge Restaurant. - Credit: Liz Coates

Value

We paid £68.10 including our tip. The bill also included two and a half pints of beer and a diet cola. The prices are probably a bit below average, especially if you just have a main meal.

Filby Bridge Restaurant was a revelation to our reviewer who was unaware it boasted such beautiful views. - Credit: Liz Coates

Filby Bridge is in Main Road, Filby, Great Yarmouth NR29 3AA, 01493 368142.

