Food review, Albatross Italian: 'The perfect place to visit on a Saturday night'

The Albatross Italian Restaurant has been an institution in Great Yarmouth for as long as I can remember.

After a relaxed stroll along the Golden Mile with my partner, it was the perfect place to visit on a Saturday night.

We had worked up an appetite and apparently so had a lot of other people as the restaurant was chock-a-block when we entered.

The waiting staff definitely had their work cut out for them, but as soon as we entered, we were greeted with a smile and shown to our seats. Despite being busy, the restaurant was relaxed and the sounds of Luciano Pavarotti helped transport us to the Mediterranean.

For starters, I ordered a classic Italian prawn cocktail - coppa di gamberetti (£5.95) - and my partner the calamari (£5.95).

The prawn cocktail was served on a bed of lettuce and tomato and the Marie Rose sauce was deep and tangy. I was making a bit of a show as I smacked my lips together after each mouthful.

The calamari was served in a tomato and basil sauce. The squid was firm and chewy and the basil lifted the tangy tomato base. My partner said it was like a "starter for summer".

For the main course, I was tempted by the angello a la dolce vita - lamb, rosemary, onion and parsley (£17.95) - with fresh vegetables. My partner ordered the cannelloni piacentina - pasta with spinach, ricotta and bechamel sauce (£11.95) - which came highly recommended.

The lamb was cooked well and the amount of rosemary complemented the juicy meat. The sauce was especially tasty - I smothered the vegetables in it. There was a bit too much butter on the cauliflower, but mixed with the sauce, it was still good.

The cannelloni was rich and creamy. It was now my partner's turn to do the lip-smacking. I asked if I could try a bit and was declined - so I concluded the recommendation was well-deserved.

For dessert, we ordered a tiramisu (£5.95) and a lemon and lime cheesecake (£5.95).

"You are very lucky," the waitress told me. "The cheesecake is very popular and we only have one slice left."

I apologise if anyone ordered it after me - but then again, I'm not sorry because it was delicious. The combination of the lemon and lime cut through the creamy cheese. The biscuit base was well-formed and just the right amount.

The tiramisu was rich and refreshing. It was a bit of a small portion, but it was very good and definitely worthy of being served in an authentic Italian restaurant.

To top off the meal, we indulged in an Amaretto coffee (£6.95) each and the waitress said she would make it with extra care as she loved making the coffees.

The coffee was something else. A deep, dark americano with a clot of cream on top. It was so pretty, I almost forgot to drink it. When I took a sip, it barely lasted. The Italian liqueur mixed so well with the rich coffee and it was a perfect conclusion to a good meal.

Setting

Albatross is located along Regent Road, so plentiful parking along Wellesley Road and other nearby areas. It is very close to the seafront so it is perfect as a place to go after a walk along the seafront.

Service

As the restaurant was busy, there was a bit of a wait. But the staff were exceptionally pleasant and apologised for the delays.

Value

We paid £85.10 for the two of us and with the amount we got, we felt it was reasonable.

The bill included a bottle of Pinot Grigio Blush at £17.50.

