'It's what I've always wanted' - New owners at Hemsby fish and chip shop

Simon and Dionne Young have taken over the Frying Scotsman in Hemsby. - Credit: Simon and Dionne Young

New owners at a fish and chip shop in Hemsby have described their takeover as a dream come true.

Simon Young and his wife Dionne have taken on the chip shop in Newport Road after the previous owner retired following 22 years in the business.

The shop was previously just named Fish and Chips but now Mr Young, originally from Dundee, is paying tribute to his Scottish roots, renaming it the Frying Scotsman.

The Frying Scotsman in Hemsby. - Credit: Simon and Dionne Young

He said the shop has already been doing a roaring trade since opening on Thursday, April 28

"We're going to open every day, the previous owners were very popular and we've got a lot of making up to do," Mr Young said.

"It's what I've always wanted to do, I've worked in a fish and chip shop before as my wife's family ran one and I just loved it.

"I like the long hours and it keeps you on your toes, so when I saw this one pop up we decided to take a chance."