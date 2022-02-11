Norwich-based burger firm opens third location at seaside pub

Fupburger has now opened at The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston. - Credit: Archant/Tom Shiers

A Norwich fast food favourite has expanded into a seaside town and is offering the perfect coupling ahead of Valentine's Day – burgers and beers.

Fupburger has opened its latest street food truck outside The Tramways pub in Gorleston today, Friday, February 11.

It is the latest addition for the burger firm which has had tongue's wagging across Norfolk and Suffolk since it launched back in 2020.

Owner Tom Shiers has decided to grace Gorleston with his "delicious" street food.

The 42-year-old from Halesworth said: "We are really excited.

"I have been wanting to move into Gorleston for a long time. We have opened in Lowestoft and it felt like the natural progression to move up the coast – being a costal boy myself.

"The Tramways reached out to us last year to see if we were interested and I didn’t hesitate. The reaction has been great so far. I think we are going to be pretty busy today and tomorrow."

Fupburger's original street food truck is now located behind the pub in Lowestoft Road.

Mr Shiers said it will be starting with a basic menu until its new converted kitchen arrives.

The menu will include single, double, triple and quad burgers made with its signature beef, as well as vegan and vegetarian burger options, and fries.

He added: "It’s always a buzz opening a new kitchen.

"It's nice to bring something new, fresh and interesting for the people to enjoy. We have high hopes for the area and looking forward to the summer."

It follows Fupburger's move into the Dog House in St George's Street in Norwich around July last year.

Then, in August, the burger firm collaborated with The Harbour pub based at Bridge House in Lowestoft.

But Mr Shiers isn't stopping.

He says he hopes to one day set up at a location in Great Yarmouth and is currently working on plans to open another restaurant in Norwich.

"It has been crazy," he said. "From being made redundant and trading out of a gazebo in a pub garden to now has been incredible journey.

"It's just a really lovely family business with the quality of ingredients driving it."

Fupburger in Gorleston will initially be open Fridays 5pm until 9pm and Saturdays from 12pm until 9pm.

To make an order for collection visit here.