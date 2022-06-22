News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Gourmet' kebab shop bringing 40 jobs to town centre

Liz Coates

Published: 1:11 PM June 22, 2022
Gourmet German Kebab is opening a restaurant in Great Yarmouth in July 2022

German Doner Kebab has revealed it is opening its new restaurant at 19, Market Place, Great Yarmouth in July 2022. - Credit: Google Maps/GDK

A fast food chain has revealed it is opening its new restaurant in Great Yarmouth next month.

German Doner Kebab will welcome its first customers in July at 19, Market Place, next to Specsavers.

The new restaurant is said to be creating "in the region of" 40 new jobs.

German Doner Kebab is opening a restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

German Doner Kebabs say it is 'revolutionising' kebabs which are served in handmade toasted breads with signature sauces. - Credit: GDK

It is one of 78 new locations the chain is aiming to open across the UK in 2022, on top of the 39 it established in 2021 during the pandemic.

German Doner Kebab says it is  "revolutionising the kebab in the UK".

The brand has more than 100 restaurants in the UK. The closest other branch is in Ipswich.

German Doner Kebab is applying to take over a shop in Great Yarmouth Market Place

German Doner Kebab is preparing to open its new restaurant at 19 Market Place in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Daniel Bunce, of GDK Global, said he was delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab "fast-casual dining experience" to Great Yarmouth.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, take away, click and collect, and delivery through its partners.

German Doner Kebab opening new shop in Great Yarmouth

German Doner Kebab is bringing a restaurant to Great Yarmouth as part of a dramatic expansion plan across the UK. - Credit: GDK

Number 19 has most recently traded as a carpet shop but has also been a William Hill betting shop, a YMCA charity shop and a 97p shop.

