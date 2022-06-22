'Gourmet' kebab shop bringing 40 jobs to town centre
- Credit: Google Maps/GDK
A fast food chain has revealed it is opening its new restaurant in Great Yarmouth next month.
German Doner Kebab will welcome its first customers in July at 19, Market Place, next to Specsavers.
The new restaurant is said to be creating "in the region of" 40 new jobs.
It is one of 78 new locations the chain is aiming to open across the UK in 2022, on top of the 39 it established in 2021 during the pandemic.
German Doner Kebab says it is "revolutionising the kebab in the UK".
The brand has more than 100 restaurants in the UK. The closest other branch is in Ipswich.
Daniel Bunce, of GDK Global, said he was delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab "fast-casual dining experience" to Great Yarmouth.
The restaurant will offer dine-in, take away, click and collect, and delivery through its partners.
Most Read
- 1 'Exceptional' worker fell to his death at harbour site
- 2 Paedophile jailed after driving 272 miles to meet girl, 13
- 3 Not received your council tax rebate yet? Here's how to get it
- 4 Modular 'pod' homes to house Yarmouth homeless
- 5 Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs
- 6 Bid for new vintage fairground with full-sized helter-skelter
- 7 Care home 'covertly' gave patient medication, damning report reveals
- 8 Scammers posing as retailers send Norfolk homes items they did not order
- 9 Former pub site up for sale as plans for ten luxury flats agreed
- 10 Driver caught doing 93mph on a 50mph stretch of A47
Number 19 has most recently traded as a carpet shop but has also been a William Hill betting shop, a YMCA charity shop and a 97p shop.