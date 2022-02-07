Doner kebab chain planning Norfolk restaurant in major expansion

International chain German Doner Kebab (GDK) is looking at bringing a branch to Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. The former pharmacy premises has been empty for some time. - Credit: Archant

A doner kebab chain are set to open their first Norfolk restaurant later this year.

German Doner Kebab plans to open a new site in Great Yarmouth as part of a dramatic expansion, with 78 new restaurants planned this year, which will create almost 3,000 jobs.

Plans had been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council in 2020 for the chain to open a site at the former Jhoots Pharmacy site on Regent Road, which has been empty for a number of years.

Planning permission was approved in January 2021, with the council noting the shop front's poor current state, adding the chain's proposal "will significantly improve the appearance of the building and positively contribute to the character of the area."

The kebab chain said it will grow to 170 restaurants across the UK as it continues to shrug off the challenging environment currently facing the casual dining sector.

It comes after the fast-casual chain opened 39 restaurants last year despite pandemic disruption.

The chain currently has sites in Ipswich, Colchester and Peterborough.

The German Doner Kebab shop in Ipswich. A branch of the international chain could be coming to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Last year, the group reported a 75pc jump in total sales as it was buoyed by trade from new sites.

German Doner Kebab also reported a 27pc in same store sales in 2021 compared with the previous year.

Imran Sayeed, chief executive officer for the brand, said: “We have been extremely agile during the pandemic, listening to the needs of our customers and responding to the huge demand for our game-changing kebabs.

“This has enabled us to build greater levels of brand awareness and customer loyalty as we bring the German Doner Kebab experience to more cities and towns throughout the UK.”

The Glasgow-based business currently employs around 3,500 over the UK and plans to add another 2,900 workers this year.

The chain also highlighted a development pipeline of 350 sites it hopes to open over the next seven years.

It also operates over 80 restaurants elsewhere across the world, with the firm also planning a further 11 North American openings in 2022 as well as its first site in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Sayeed added: “We have developed strong franchise relationships in strategic global locations and we are now working closely with our partners to take forward development plans and expand our reach into new regions.”