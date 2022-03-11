News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Gorleston fish and chip shop named among best in UK

Published: 8:52 AM March 11, 2022
My Plaice in Gorleston has featured in a list of the top 50 takeaways in the UK. - Credit: Archant

A fish and chip shop in Gorleston has been named among the best in the country. 

My Plaice has been included in a list of the top 50 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK. 

The business in Baker Street was one of two fish and chip shops in the east of England to make the list.

The list was compiled by industry magazine Fry, which sent out mystery judges to each establishment to sample the food and assess the business.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: "Our 50 best takeaway and 10 best restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

My Plaice has also recently featured in a guide of "quality accredited" chippies made by the National Federation of Fish Friers and Sarson's Vinegar.


