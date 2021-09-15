Disney-inspired bottomless brunch coming to seaside town

Published: 1:54 PM September 15, 2021

A Disney-inspired brunch is set to launch in a Norfolk seaside town during the run-up to Christmas.

The event will take place at The Ocean Rooms in Gorleston on Saturday, December 18, and feature three hours of Disney songs, an hour of bottomless alcohol and a full brunch.

Songs from films including Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Bambi will be mixed live by a DJ, with attendees urged to dress as their favourite character.

The Ocean Rooms is holding a series of other themed brunches including a Spice Girls event.

All guests must be over the age of 18.

Doors will open at 11.30am, with the event set to run from 12pm to 3pm.

Entry is priced around £30 per head depending on size of table, with an application process to apply for tickets here.