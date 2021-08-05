News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do >

Oktoberfest in Gorleston to go ahead after year away

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:28 PM August 5, 2021   
Visitors are encouraged to put on their best Oktoberfest outfits. Picture: Ocean Room

Visitors are encouraged to put on their best Oktoberfest outfits. Picture: Ocean Room - Credit: Archant

A German beer festival is back for its second run after a year away and will be held at the Ocean Room in Gorleston by Cabana Promotions. 

Oktoberfest 2021 will bring the famous festival to the Norfolk coast for three sessions over two days in early October.

With authentic German and Alpine speciality beer in steins, a live Oompah band, and traditional bratwurst and sauerkraut, guests will feel like they're in Munich at the real thing.

Ocean Room in Gorleston will be hosting an Oktoberfest event this weekend. Picture: Ocean Room

Ocean Room in Gorleston will be hosting an Oktoberfest event this October - Credit: Archant

Guests are encouraged to put on their best lederhosen and will be able to sing and dance on the tables for the full five hours of each session.

Organisers have said that they will be abiding by the Covid restrictions and guidance of the time, whether that's requiring a negative lateral flow test or double vaccination for entry.


You may also want to watch:

Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Norfolk Live

Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Millie and Jack, two twenty-somethings.

The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother"

Norfolk Live

Police searching for Patricia Holland believe her to be dead

Reece Hanson and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus