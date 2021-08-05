Oktoberfest in Gorleston to go ahead after year away

Published: 7:28 PM August 5, 2021

Visitors are encouraged to put on their best Oktoberfest outfits. Picture: Ocean Room - Credit: Archant

A German beer festival is back for its second run after a year away and will be held at the Ocean Room in Gorleston by Cabana Promotions.

Oktoberfest 2021 will bring the famous festival to the Norfolk coast for three sessions over two days in early October.

With authentic German and Alpine speciality beer in steins, a live Oompah band, and traditional bratwurst and sauerkraut, guests will feel like they're in Munich at the real thing.

Ocean Room in Gorleston will be hosting an Oktoberfest event this October - Credit: Archant

Guests are encouraged to put on their best lederhosen and will be able to sing and dance on the tables for the full five hours of each session.

Organisers have said that they will be abiding by the Covid restrictions and guidance of the time, whether that's requiring a negative lateral flow test or double vaccination for entry.



