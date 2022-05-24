News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Your chance to run a takeaway pitch on Gorleston seafront

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:42 AM May 24, 2022
Barista Buoy, a converted Tuk Tuk selling Strangers Coffee, was awarded a temporary pitch on Gorlest

Barista Buoy is run by Mark Sutton on Gorleston seafront. He is seen with wife Karla George and son Ziggy - Credit: Karla George

Time is running out for takeaway vendors to apply for two new pitches on Gorleston seafront.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting businesses to apply for two newly available mobile concession units at South Marine Parade car park

Businesses offering retail or takeaway hot food have up until May 26 to submit their applications.

The successful traders will be able to operate between March 1 and September 30 each year, but the council has said it will also consider several shorter tenancies.

Mark Sutton (Buttons) is owner of Barista Buoy which is pitched on Gorleston seafront at the far end

Mark Sutton is the owner of Barista Buoy which is pitched on Gorleston seafront at the far end car park along Marine Parade. - Credit: Karla George

The new slots will sit alongside Barista Buoy and the long-serving ice cream van.

Daniel Candon, chairman of the council's economic development committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for small, mobile businesses to serve visitors at an attractive and popular seaside location for the upcoming summer season.

“We’re looking to offer a variety of traders for our residents and visitors to purchase from when vising Gorleston seafront, therefore there will be no further ice cream or coffee sales, as these concessions are already occupied.”

To apply visit the council's website.

