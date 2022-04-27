News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth beer festival back with a circus twist

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:35 PM April 27, 2022
Jubilee Beer and Circus Festival Drill House Yarmouth

There will be a range of local beers as well as an international selection on offer at the festival - Credit: Marcin Rodwell

The Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival is back after two years away - but with a twist.

This year's event, taking place over the jubilee bank holiday weekend in June, will feature an injection of circus, with live entertainment and music planned throughout the festival. 

A new range of beers, ales, lagers and ciders from breweries across Norfolk will be available, as well as an international selection.

Revellers can also enjoy festival-style food.

Jubilee Beer and Circus Festival Drill House Yarmouth

This year's festival has a twist - circus performances and live music - Credit: David - Street View Marketing

The festival will take place from Wednesday, June 1, to Sunday, June 5, at Drill House in York Road.

It will be open from 6pm to 11pm on June 1, 12pm to 11pm from June 2 to June 4, and 12pm to 4pm on June 5.

Tickets booked via the Out There Arts website are £3 and they are also available on the door. 

CAMRA members get free admission with proof of membership.

