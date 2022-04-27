Great Yarmouth beer festival back with a circus twist
- Credit: Marcin Rodwell
The Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival is back after two years away - but with a twist.
This year's event, taking place over the jubilee bank holiday weekend in June, will feature an injection of circus, with live entertainment and music planned throughout the festival.
A new range of beers, ales, lagers and ciders from breweries across Norfolk will be available, as well as an international selection.
Revellers can also enjoy festival-style food.
The festival will take place from Wednesday, June 1, to Sunday, June 5, at Drill House in York Road.
It will be open from 6pm to 11pm on June 1, 12pm to 11pm from June 2 to June 4, and 12pm to 4pm on June 5.
Tickets booked via the Out There Arts website are £3 and they are also available on the door.
CAMRA members get free admission with proof of membership.