The best takeaways in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor

Here is a list of the top takeaways in Great Yarmouth, according to Tripadvisor. - Credit: PA

There are some days when you just cannot be bothered to cook and the only thing you want is a good takeaway.

But with many options in Great Yarmouth, it can sometimes be difficult to choose where to order from.

To make that decision a little easier, here are some of the top-rated Great Yarmouth takeaways according to Tripadvisor.

Lekthai

This Thai restaurant, which offers a takeaway service, is one of the highest rated restaurants in Great Yarmounth on the reviews website.

With more than 200 five-star ratings, the restaurant is praised for its "fantastic food and service".

Its menu offers a range of dishes including chicken satay, sweet basil stir fry, and Penang curry.

Lekthai in Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

Planet Spice

Planet Spice seems a safe choice for a "curry worth waiting for" according to its nearly 300 five-star ratings.

With reviews from locals and holidaymakers who visited the area, the restaurant and takeaway is a crowd-pleaser.

One happy customer noted its range of options for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.

Planet Spice has nearly 300 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor. - Credit: Archant

Grelly's Fish and Chips

Located in the Marine Parade, Grelly's is a top choice on Tripadvisor and even won a Traveller's Choice award in 2021.

One review heralded the food served as "the best fish and chips in Norfolk".

The menu is full of the traditional choices such as chips cooked in beef dripping, pies, and battered sausages.

Pando

A particularly enthusiastic five-star review of this pan-Asian eatery said it "offers some of the best Oriental food they have ever tasted".

Dishes range from £6.50 for Cantonese style chicken to £27 for a whole crispy duck.

It also offers dishes suitable for vegetarians.

Pando in Great Yarmouth - Credit: James Weeds

Savoy Tandoori

Serving up a wide range of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, Savoy Tandoori is the most reviewed restaurant on this list with more than 700 reviews - 544 of which are five-star.

Reviews of the restaurant praise it for being well priced and having great customer service.