Yarmouth market stall named among Britain’s best places to eat on the coast

Docwra's Chip Stall in Great Yarmouth was named among the 20 best places to eat on the coast according to chef Ainsley Harriott and food writer Grace Dent - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is blessed with many great places to eat along the coast.

And according to food critic Grace Dent and chef Ainsley Harriott, one of the best spots can be found in Great Yarmouth's market.

Docwra's Chip Stall has been named among the 20 best places to eat along the coast by the pair.

Writing for The Times 'foodies' guide', the TV personalities said the stall serves up "Great Yarmouth's best chips" and the secret to its success was because the chips are "fried in beef dripping".

The stall offers traditional portions of chips with an array of toppings available - Credit: Archant

Docwra's Chip Stall has been run by Norma Docwra for 19 years and is one of a number of market traders serving chips to locals and visitors alike.

The Golden Galleon in nearby Aldeburgh, Suffolk, was also featured in the list.

Commenting on Britain's coastal food scene in general, Masterchef judge Grace Dent said: "We've been eating the same food in the sun in this country for decades.

"The seaside experience in Britain never really changes, which is what makes it so lovely and comforting."

The two TV personalities recently visited Norfolk for the filming of an episode for a new Channel Four series, 'The Best of British by The Sea'.

The show follows Ainsley and Grace's food adventures around the UK's coast as they explore seaside dishes and holiday destinations.

They visited Norwich as well as Great Yarmouth, and were spotted filming at Chilean food stall Cocina Mia in the city's market.