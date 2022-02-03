Small businesses wanted for east Norfolk food festival

A new food festival is coming to Great Yarmouth town centre next month.

Flavours Food Festival is a three-day event hoping to celebrate 'the diverse cultural food and drink offerings we’re lucky enough to have in the borough', according to organisers Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

On from March 25 to 27, the festival will take place along King Street and throughout the town.

There will be everything from traditional Yarmouth recipes from days gone by to fresh produce and various international options to try.

The council is looking for local businesses to get involved.

If you run a food or drink business then you could take part in the festivities.

Businesses can take part on King Street using either a hired 'chalet' or by bringing their own gazebo.

Businesses in fixed locations, like cafes and restaurants, can be added to the festival map and the festival guide.

Organisers are also encouraging cafes and restaurants to offer a special dish, menu or food experience.