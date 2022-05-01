News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Food lovers urged to sign up to Moveable Feast hospital fundraiser

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:20 AM May 1, 2022
Louise Hamilton Centre's Moveable Feast 2015

A previous Moveable Feast fundraiser - Credit: Archant

Food lovers are being urged to sign up for an event that will see them visit three Great Yarmouth mystery venues in support of a hospital charity.

The Moveable Feast event will be held in the town on the night of Tuesday, May 17 to raise funds for the James Paget University Hospital charity fund.

The night will see participants visit three eateries after meeting at Leisureland amusements on the seafront at 6.45pm.

The first venue will offer a glass of prosecco or beer and the night will end at the same premises, where there will be entertainment and a fundraising raffle.

Moveable Feast nights had been held regularly in the town, but had been disrupted by Covid.

Tickets to take part cost £42.50. Places are limited so people are urged to book as soon as possible.

To book a ticket call organiser Maxine Taylor on 01493 435348 or email maxine.taylor@jpaget.nhs.uk

